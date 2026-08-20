Raptors 905 to hold open tryouts in Toronto

Do you have what it takes to compete in the NBA G-League? The Toronto Raptors 905 are giving anyone the chance to show off their skills in their annual open tryout next month.

The tryout is for a potential invitation to the team’s training camp in October and anyone interested who meets the eligibility standards defined by the NBA can participate.

The tryout, which will be held in two sessions on Sept. 12 at the OVO Athletic Centre, will involve team drills, individual skills work and scrimmages and players will be evaluated by Raptors 905 coaches and staff.

Those who would like to tryout must register online and complete an NBA G League Medical Consent and Authorization form along with a release and eligibility form. The team recommends those interested sign up early as there are only 60 spots per session.

It will also cost $275 plus tax to participate.

The Raptors 905, which is the affiliate of the Toronto Raptors, start their season in early November. A full game schedule is expected to be released in the coming weeks.

The team finished fourth in the Eastern Conference last season but failed to advance in the playoffs.