A section of Hwy. 403 westbound in Oakville was shut down early Friday morning after a serious two‑vehicle collision that left one person dead and another injured, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say.

Emergency crews were called to the westbound lanes at Dundas Street East sometime after midnight, where two vehicles had collided. OPP initially reported that injuries were being assessed and warned drivers to expect delays while the highway remained closed.

By 5:25 a.m., police confirmed the westbound lanes had reopened, but later said the crash was fatal.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. An adult woman was transported to the hospital with non‑life‑threatening injuries, according to OPP.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to contact OPP.