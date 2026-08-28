1 suspect in Niagara Falls murder arrested in Montreal, second remains at large

One of the suspects in the murder of 35-year-old Niagara Falls man, Mitchell Snoddon, has been arrested in Montreal, Niagara Regional Police confirm.

Josta MacNeal, 30, was arrested by Montreal officers and will be returned to Niagara to face a charge of second-degree murder in Snoddon’s shooting death.

Snoddon was found injured from a gunshot wound at a home in Niagara Falls on Thorold Stone Road near Dorchester Road on Thursday, July 16, at around 8:50 p.m.

He later died in hospital.

MacNeal, and Maroof Bangi, 23, were named as suspects in the case.

Bangi remains at large.

“As no firearm has been recovered in connection with this incident, Bangi is considered armed and dangerous,” a Niagara Regional police release warns.

“If Bangi is observed, do not approach and call 911 immediately.”