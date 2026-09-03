Destructive storm causes ‘significant damage’ to Rogers Stadium

Drone footage from Rogers Stadium in North York shows the aftermath of the destruction left by an intense storm.

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted September 3, 2026 11:41 am.

The intense storm that ripped across Toronto on Wednesday caused “significant damage” to Rogers Stadium, Live Nation says.

Residents who live in the Downsview Park area near the 50,000-capacity outdoor music venue said it took a direct hit from the storm.

“It was very powerful, it was violent is what it was,” one woman told 680 NewsRadio.

Drone footage captured by CityNews in the aftermath of the storm on Thursday showed crumpled metal and debris.

No events were taking place at the time of the storm.

In a statement, Live Nation said no injuries were reported and that it is “currently assessing the extent of the damage.”

The intense weather brought torrential rain, large hail and the risk of a tornado to wide swaths of southern Ontario as skies darkened over downtown Toronto and hail pummelled neighbourhoods further north.

Rogers is the parent company of this website and its affiliates.

With files from Carl Hanstke, 680 NewsRadio; and Shauna Hunt, CityNews

Drone footage shows extensive damage to Rogers Stadium on Sept. 3, 2026, following a storm the day before. (CityNews)
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