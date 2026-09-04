Suspect arrested, another sought, after vehicles at MPs Scarborough home set on fire

Toronto police have released security video from a Scarborough MP’s home after it was the target of a suspected arson in the early hours of Thursday morning that shows a suspect igniting the fire.

By Michael Talbot

Posted September 4, 2026 2:38 pm.

Toronto police have arrested one suspect and are seeking another after several vehicles were set ablaze at a Member of Parliament’s (MP) Scarborough home last week.

Emergency crews were called to the home of Salma Zahid, the MP for Scarborough Centre-Don Valley East, in the Bellamy Road North and Lawrence Avenue East area just before 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 27.

Security video showed a suspect dressed in black pouring an accelerant on the hoods of five cars parked in the driveway, lighting some of them on fire.

Three vehicles were damaged, police said.

Arson suspect in fire at Scarborough MP's house on Aug. 27, 2026.
Police released security video and screenshots from that video of a suspect setting fire to multiple vehicles at a Scarborough MP’s home on Aug. 27, 2026. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service

On Sunday, August 30, 2026, officers arrested 24-year-old Roshvin Crofton and charged him with arson causing damage to property, mischief over $5,000, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence and possession of incendiary material.

He also faces a charge of failing to comply with a probation order.

“Investigators are seeking to identify a second suspect believed to be involved in the incident,” a Toronto police release states.

“They are also seeking information about the whereabouts of the black 2025 Hyundai Sonata between Aug. 23, 2026, and the arson on Aug. 27, 2026.”

Model of the suspect vehicle. Toronto Police.

Political leaders condemn arson at MPs home

Zahid confirmed that the fires took place at her home. “There was no damage to the home,” she said in a statement. “My family and I are all safe.”

“I don’t want to speculate on a possible motive. We will await the results of the investigation.”

Prime Minister Mark Carney addressed the incident in a statement, calling it “a cowardly act of violence.”

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow said she was relieved no injuries were reported and thanked emergency crews for their quick response.

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