Crews douse vehicle fire at Brampton home

Damage to a vehicle after a fire at a home in Brampton on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2026. (Handout photo)

By Michael Talbot

Posted September 8, 2026 1:30 pm.

Crews doused a vehicle fire at a home in Brampton on Tuesday.

The Peel Regional Police Service (PRPS) tells CityNews no injuries were reported and everyone in the home on Ballyshire Drive, in the Queen Street East and McVean Drive area, has been accounted for.

The fire call was placed at around 11:46 a.m.

Photos from the scene show the charred vehicle, as well as some damage to the home’s garage door and smoke damage on the brick facade.

There’s no word yet on what caused the fire.

Damage to a vehicle after a fire at a home in Brampton on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2026
Damage to a vehicle after a fire at a home in Brampton on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2026. (Jerome Gange/CityNews)
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