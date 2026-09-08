The trade war between Canada and the United States enters a new chapter Tuesday as the Canadian government introduces retaliatory tariff measures.

Canada is striking back at the U.S. trade war with tariffs the federal government says are targeted at the sectors most affected by the Trump administration’s tariffs.

Here’s a look at the new levies coming into effect:

Dairy

A 50 per cent tariff is being applied to a variety of American dairy products.

They include milk and cream, including concentrated and sweetened varieties and powders. It also applies to whey and several milk and whey protein products.

A 25 per cent tariff applies to fresh cheese and curd, including grated, powdered and processed varieties. The list specifies types of cheese: Camembert, brie, blue cheese, cheddar, mozzarella, Swiss, Gruyère, Havarti and Parmesan, to name a few.

Under the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement on trade, imports of U.S. dairy products are tariff-free until specific quotas are reached. Imports over the quotas are subject to tariff rates of upwards of 200 per cent.

These new 50 per cent tariffs apply to imports both below and above the quota rate, according to the Finance Department.

Seafood

Canada initially announced plans to impose a 25 per cent tariff on a wide range of U.S. seafood.

It covered imports of many kinds of live, fresh, preserved and frozen seafood: salmon, halibut, cod, haddock, tilapia, lobster, crabs, shrimps and prawns, oysters and mollusks, swordfish, mackerel, and a variety of smaller fish such as herring, capelin, anchovies and sardines.

On Aug. 26, Ottawa reversed course on the planned seafood tariffs and removed them from the list of goods, citing feedback from the fishing and processing sectors.

Forestry and wood

Canada is targeting U.S. wood products with 25 per cent tariffs. The products include softwood such as pine, fir and spruce that have been sawed or sliced thicker than six millimetres.

Plywood and veneered panels made from a variety of different softwoods and hardwoods have been hit with a 50 per cent levy.

Tariffs of either 25 or 50 per cent now apply to products like toilet paper, facial tissue, napkins and similar sanitary products (the rate depends on specific import sizes).

A 50 per cent tariff applies to most types of paper and paperboard, envelopes, and corrugated boxes and cases, with a lower 25 per cent levy for some imports of kraft paper and bleached paper products under a certain weight.

Wooden furniture for household use is subject to a 50 per cent tariff, except for kitchen furniture items, which are tariffed at 25 per cent.

On Aug. 26, Ottawa added a 50 per cent tariff on imports of wood charcoal.

Steel, aluminum and copper

Multiple steel and aluminum products are being hit with a 50 per cent tariff, up from the current 25 per cent rate.

They include steel rods, bars and sheets, along with prefabricated items such as bridges, towers, scaffolding and door and window frames.

Aluminum products such as wires, bars, rods and foil are all subject to the 50 per cent tariff rate.

On Aug. 26, Ottawa added a 50 per cent tariff to various sizes of copper wire.

Canada imposed a 25 per cent tariff on American steel and aluminum products in March 2025 in retaliation for U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum. Trump raised the tariff on steel to 50 per cent in June.

Trump’s latest threat, posted to his online platform Truth Social, is to raise tariffs to 50 per cent on Canadian steel, aluminum and vehicles starting Jan. 1, 2027.

Cosmetics, clothing and textiles

Some beauty products and makeup are now subject to 50 per cent tariffs.

They include perfumes and eau de toilette, sunscreen and suntan products, lip and eye makeup, manicure and pedicure preparations, and hair products.

Tariffs of 50 per cent are being applied to a long list of clothing items that range from men’s suits and overcoats to T-shirts and dresses, track suits and ski suits.

The tariff also applies to hazardous material suits and protective clothing.

A 25 per cent levy applies to handwoven rugs, tiles and carpets made of wool, animal hair and a range of other textile materials.

Other products

A 50 per cent tariff now hits smartphones.

The same rate applies to golf clubs and equipment, video game consoles, chandeliers and light fixtures, exercise equipment and fishing rods.

American natural honey and molasses are getting 50 per cent tariffs.

Tariffs of 50 per cent are being applied to plastic wall and ceiling coverings made with vinyl chloride.

Plastics, including bags, packaging, tableware and kitchenware, are subject to 50 per cent tariffs.

Most air conditioners are subject to 15 per cent tariffs.

A 25 per cent tariff is hitting appliances, including stoves and ranges, refrigerators and freezers, laundry machines and small appliances like rice cookers, bread makers, grills and cooking plates.

Tariffs of 15 or 25 per cent are going on tower cranes, jacks and hoists, forklift trucks and lawn mowers.

Rail locomotives, train parts and railway maintenance vehicles are being hit with 25 per cent tariffs.

A 50 per cent tariff applies to motorcycles. Trailers and semi-trailers are subject to 25 per cent tariffs.

A 15 per cent tariff now applies to moulds for metal, rubber and plastics.