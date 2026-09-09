Report: Maple Leafs’ Gavin McKenna to live with John Tavares

Gavin McKenna, drafted by the Maple Leafs No. 1 overall, is coming off a freshman season at Penn State where he put up 15 goals and 51 points across 35 NCAA games following a pair of dominant campaigns with the Western Hockey League's Medicine Hat Tigers. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images).

By Sportsnet

Posted September 9, 2026 8:10 am.

A former No. 1 pick is taking the NHL’s newest No. 1 pick under his roof.

John Tavares told reporters at the Player Media Tour in Las Vegas that new Toronto Maple Leafs teammate Gavin McKenna will be living with his family this season, according to Michael Traikos of The Hockey News.

McKenna, 18, is turning pro after one season at Penn State, where he had 15 goals and 51 points in 35 games. The Maple Leafs selected the left winger from Yellowknife first overall in the NHL Draft this past June.

Tavares is entering his 18th NHL season and ninth with the Maple Leafs. He was the first overall pick in the 2009 NHL Draft.

According to Traikos, this isn’t the first time Tavares and his wife Aryne have welcomed a young Maple Leafs teammate into their home. Last year, rookie Easton Cowan lived with Tavares’ family as he navigated his first NHL season at age 20.

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