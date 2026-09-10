2nd suspect arrested in 2022 murder of Ding Ping Wang, also charged in separate shooting

Toronto police say they’ve arrested a second suspect in the 2022 shooting death of Ding Ping Wang and have also charged him with attempted murder in a separate, non-fatal shooting months later.

Investigators say Wang was inside a vehicle at a plaza parking lot in the Midland Avenue and Passmore Avenue area on Saturday, November 12, 2022, when an unknown suspect approached the vehicle shot him.

Wang, a beloved husband and father who owned a carpentry business, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was 31-years-old.

Years later, on August 24, 2026, Toronto Police announced Justin Longshaw, 39, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, but police stressed that the case remained open.

On Thursday, investigators announced a second arrest in Wang’s death, charging Christopher Atkins-Price, 30, of Toronto with first-degree murder.

Atkins-Price also faces a separate charge connected to another shooting in the same area months after Wang was killed.

Investigators say on March 10, 2023, a 40-year-old man was inside a vehicle in the same plaza parking lot in the Midland Avenue and Passmore Avenue area when he was approached by a suspect who fired several shots at him.

The victim was able to escape, and drive off, despite suffering serious injuries.

Atkins-Price faces a charge of attempted murder in the case.

Police have not revealed if there is a connection between the two separate shootings in the same location.