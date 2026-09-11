Brampton man charged after several attempted carjackings, stabbing

A 27-year-old Brampton man is facing half a dozen charges in connection with a series of attempted carjackings and a stabbing last weekend.

Police in Peel Region say a man attempted to steal a car with the owner seated inside near the area of Clockwork Drive and Creditview Road just after 10 p.m. on Sept. 6.

“During the incident, the suspect stabbed the victim before fleeing the area on foot,” investigators said. “The victim was transported to a local trauma centre where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.”

Detectives say the suspect then went to a nearby home where he allegedly kicked in the front door and demanded the residents to hand over their car keys. He was unsuccessful and fled the home, but then attempted to carjack two other vehicles in the area without success.

Police say none of those victims suffered any physical injuries.

On Sept. 7, investigators identified the man and made an arrest at a Brampton residence.

Lovepreet Mann has been charged with three counts of robbery, aggravated assault, weapons dangerous, and uttering threats.