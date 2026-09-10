A stretch of Gerrard Street East remains closed to drivers and TTC service is also affected in the area following a watermain break at Coxwell Avenue that flooded part of the roadway.

The City of Toronto says the rupture happened just before 6 a.m. on Wednesday, prompting an immediate response from emergency crews who remained on scene as of Thursday morning.

“Repairs are complex due to other underground utilities in the area, and work is expected to continue,” a City of Toronto spokesperson said in a statement.

The watermain break has also affected the delivery of water to residents in the area as work continues to repair the break.

“Bottled water has been delivered to impacted properties on Gerrard Street East between Coxwell Avenue and Wembley Drive, where water has been temporarily interrupted,” the City said in its update.

“Crews are working around the clock and expect water to be restored in the next few hours.”

Initially, only one eastbound traffic lane on Gerrard was closed to accommodate repair work. In an update on Thursday, the City said both eastbound lanes have been shut down.

The City said it hopes to reopen one lane in time for the evening commute.

The TTC has replaced streetcars with shuttle buses between Main Street Station at Bay 7 and Gerrard Street East at Greenwood Avenue.