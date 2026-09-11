WATCH: Toronto looks back at 25 years since 9/11

It’s been 25 years since the Sept. 11 terror attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people — a day that was marked with horror and grief in the U.S. and around the world.

In Toronto, archival footage from the CityNews broadcast on 9/11 captures the panic felt across the city and the rest of Canada, and also how Torontonians and Canadians came together to help. Below is a video montage of what transpired that day in this city and across the country.