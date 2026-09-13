Car strike hydro pole causing power outage in North York
Posted September 13, 2026 7:25 am.
Emergency crews were called to the Armour Heights neighbourhood in North York early Sunday morning for reports of a vehicle that crashed into a hydro police.
Police say it happened near Bathurst Street and Laurelcrest Avenue just before 5:30 a.m.
Authorities also said the power transformer fell onto the roadway and made contact with a bus. No injuries were reported.
Power was out in the area following the crash.