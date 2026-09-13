‘Practical Magic 2’ conjures a No. 1 box office debut with $30 million

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Nicole Kidman, left, and Sandra Bullock in a scene from "Practical Magic 2." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP) © 2025 Warner Bros. Ent. All Rights Reserved

By Jonathan Landrum Jr., The Associated Press,

Posted September 13, 2026 1:03 pm.

Last Updated September 13, 2026 3:16 pm.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Practical Magic 2″ conjured a box-office victory this weekend, opening atop the North American charts nearly three decades after its predecessor grew from a modest theatrical performer into a cult favorite.

The Warner Bros. sequel starring Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman earned an estimated $30 million from 4,146 theaters, according to estimates Sunday from Rentrak. The film knocked “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” out of the top spot after the superhero blockbuster led the domestic box office for six consecutive weekends.

“Practical Magic 2” added about $16 million from 77 international markets, giving it a worldwide opening of approximately $46 million.

The debut landed at the low end of Warner Bros.’ projected range of $30 million to $35 million. The Susanne Bier-directed film carries a reported $75 million production budget.

“It’s the kind of movie that you can build an evening at the movie theater around with your friends,” said Paul Dergarabedian, the senior media analyst for Rentrak.

Dergarabedian said the return of Bullock and Kidman was crucial to rekindling interest after such a long gap between films. He said the bigger test will come next weekend, when the sequel faces little direct competition.

“It’s not necessarily about that opening weekend,” he said. “Weekend two will tell the tale, no question about it.”

“Practical Magic 2” reunites Bullock and Kidman as sisters Sally and Gillian Owens, members of a family of witches whose love lives have long been haunted by an ancestral curse. The sequel finds them trying to end the curse for good and introduces a younger generation of the Owens family, played by Joey King and Maisie Williams. Lee Pace also joins the cast.

The film is adapted from the work of author Alice Hoffman and arrives 28 years after the original “Practical Magic.” The 1998 film topped out at $46 million during its initial domestic run but gradually developed a devoted following through home viewing, streaming services and social media.

The latest film received two out of four stars from The Associated Press, whose review said the sequel abandons some of the campy fun that helped the original find an unlikely second life, but is buoyed by the strong performances and chemistry of Bullock and Kidman.

“Spider-Man: Brand New Day” slipped to second with $8.4 million, a 54% drop from the previous weekend. The Sony and Marvel blockbuster starring Tom Holland has now collected roughly $935.2 million domestically.

That puts the film within about $1.4 million of the $936.6 million North American total for 2015’s “Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens” and the top spot on the all-time domestic chart.

“Think about this movie opening at the end of July, and here we are in the middle of September,” Dergarabedian said. He expects Sony to keep the film in theaters as it pursues an unprecedented $1 billion in unadjusted domestic ticket sales.

Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey” followed in third with $7.4 million during its ninth weekend. The Universal Pictures mythic epic, starring Matt Damon as Odysseus, has crossed $600.5 million domestically and $1.68 billion worldwide.

The movie also passed 2015’s “Jurassic World” to become Universal’s highest-grossing global release. It has also collected a record $506 million from IMAX screens worldwide, accounting for 30% of its global total.

Dergarabedian said the staying power of “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” and “The Odyssey,” which both opened in July, demonstrates the range of films moviegoers are willing to embrace.

“People aren’t just looking at the movie theater as the home for the traditional cookie-cutter blockbuster,” he said. “They’re looking at the movie theater like they do almost as a streaming service, where there’s this incredible array and mix of genres, stars and types of films.”

“Runner” opened in fourth place with $6.6 million. The Angel Studios action-comedy stars Alan Ritchson as a former soldier who joins forces with an unlikely partner, played by Owen Wilson, to complete an organ delivery while being pursued by a ruthless cartel.

Directed by Scott Waugh, “Runner” opened in more than 2,500 North American theaters.

Ketchup Entertainment’s “Coyote vs. Acme” rounded out the top five, collecting $6.2 million in its third weekend. The live-action and animated Looney Tunes feature has now earned about $47.8 million domestically.

In sixth place, “Buddy” brought in $3.5 million during its third weekend, pushing its North American total to $21.3 million.

Sony’s “Insidious: Out of the Further” followed in seventh with $3.35 million. The latest installment in the long-running horror franchise has generated roughly $60.5 million domestically and $155.2 million worldwide after four weekends.

The South Korean science-fiction thriller “Hope” opened in eighth with $3.3 million from 1,560 locations. Directed by Na Hong-jin, the monster epic stars Hwang Jung-min, Zo In-sung and Hoyeon and centers on a remote village thrown into chaos by the arrival of a mysterious creature.

“The Uprising,” directed by Paul Greengrass and starring Andrew Garfield, debuted in ninth with $3.25 million. The Focus Features historical action drama follows an uprising of commoners against the tyranny of King Richard II in medieval England.

“By Any Means” finished 10th with $2.5 million in its second weekend.

Domestic box-office revenue for the year stands at $7.5 billion, up 19.2% from the same point in 2025.

“What a great summer, a record-breaking summer and a solid start to the fall,” Dergarabedian said. “It’s not like we had a blockbuster debut like we did last year with ‘Demon Slayer,’ but a solid start to a fall movie season that I think will deliver for sure.”

Top 10 movies by domestic box office

With final domestic figures being released Monday, this list factors in the estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to Rentrak:

1. “Practical Magic 2,” $30 million.

2. “Spider-Man: Brand New Day,” $8.4 million.

3. “The Odyssey,” $7.4 million.

4. “Runner,” $6.6 million.

5. “Coyote vs. Acme,” $6.2 million.

6. “Buddy,” $3.5 million.

7. “Insidious: Out of the Further,” $3.35 million.

8. “Hope,” $3.3 million.

9. “The Uprising,” $3.25 million.

10. “By Any Means,” $2.5 million.

Jonathan Landrum Jr., The Associated Press

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