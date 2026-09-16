A hold and secure has been lifted from nine schools in the Riverdale area on Wednesday afternoon.

Police told CityNews that officers were on scene investigating at a school in the neighbourhood due to a threat that was received by a student.

They did not specify which school the student was from, only saying that officers were working to determine if the threat was credible.

The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) said the following schools were placed under a shelter in place of hold and secure order:

Pape Avenue Junior Public School

Dundas Junior Public School

Queen Alexandra Middle School

Blake Street Junior Public School

Earl Grey Senior Public School

Riverdale Collegiate Institute

Leslieville Junior Public School

Withrow Junior Public School and Quest Alternative

Eastdale Collegiate Institute

The hold and secure order was lifted about an hour after it was issued.

No further details are available regarding the specific school involved, the nature of the threat or the status of the investigation at this time.