Manitoba sticking with daylight time year-round following survey

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew says residents have changed their clocks for the last time, as the province will be sticking with daylight time year-round.

The province says 58 per cent of 72,000 residents surveyed said they want to stick with central daylight time.

About 34 per cent wanted to move to standard time year-round.

“We heard from Manitobans loud and clear – no more changing the clocks in Manitoba,” Kinew said Thursday in a statement.

“This change means one less adjustment families have to deal with each spring and fall. That’s why this November, your clocks won’t be changing.”

The shift will mean more light for early evenings in the winter but also more darkness heading to school and work.

Kinew had said he favoured moving to central standard time year-round for the health benefits of more light in the morning.

Alberta and British Columbia announced earlier this year that they are switching to permanent daylight time.

The switch in Alberta means it’s now aligned year-round with clocks in Saskatchewan, which ended time changes in 1966.

Had Manitoba opted for standard time year-round, it would have synced up with the other Prairie provinces.

The move to permanent daylight time is good for business, said Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce CEO Loren Remillard.

“More daylight in the evening means more opportunity for restaurants, retailers, farmers and communities across our province to make the most of the day,” he said in a statement.