Teen arrested after young person stabbed in Etobicoke

Investigators with the Toronto Police Service (TPS) say they have arrested a 17-year-old boy after a young person was stabbed in Etobicoke on Thursday morning.

Police and paramedics were called to the area of Dixon Road and Islington Avenue just before 9:50 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a youth with stab wounds. Paramedics say they were transported to hospital in serious condition, but their injuries are not life-threatening.

Investigators have not said where the stabbing occurred but police were seen outside a school in the area.

Police said the young person stabbed and the suspect are known to each other.