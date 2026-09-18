Macron orders protections for infrastructure, citing a growing Russian threat

French President Emmanuel Macron gestures as he addresses the audience during a press conference following a meeting with the 2027 presidential election candidates and party leaders focused on the geopolitical situation and its consequences, at the presidential Elysee Palace in Paris, Friday, Sept. 18, 2026. (Thomas Samson/Pool Photo via AP) AFP

By The Associated Press,

Posted September 18, 2026 10:36 am.

Last Updated September 18, 2026 1:46 pm.

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron said Friday he had asked his government to prepare a plan to protect critical infrastructure, including sensitive defense industry sites, against drone attacks and cyberattacks amid what he described as an intensifying Russian hybrid threat.

“In recent weeks, the threat — particularly the Russian hybrid threat — facing Europeans and France has intensified,” Macron told reporters at the Elysee Palace after meeting political party leaders.

Macron specifically cited drone attacks and cyberattacks against critical infrastructure. The European Union describes Russian hybrid activities as including sabotage, cyberattacks, disinformation and interference in democratic processes.

Macron warned that the attacks would not go unanswered and accused Moscow of trying to intimidate Europeans into weakening their support for Ukraine.

“We are not intimidated,” he said, arguing that Europe’s present and future security was at stake in Ukraine.

Macron also said he would convene a Group of Seven meeting in the coming weeks to coordinate the response to the energy crisis.

He linked surging energy prices to the conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine and disruption to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

Macron acknowledged the strain of rising energy costs on households, saying, “The situation is very difficult and distressing for many families.”

The Associated Press

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