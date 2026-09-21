Liberals expected to shake up labour code with new economic bill

OTTAWA — The Liberal government is expected to unveil new legislation today with major implications for labour relations in Canada.

The Building Canada Strong Act will be one of the first pieces of legislation Prime Minister Mark Carney’s government introduces in the fall session of Parliament, which starts today.

In addition to streamlining rules for project reviews across the country, the act is expected to propose changes to the Canada Labour Code.

Labour leaders are worried the legislation could weaken workers’ rights and codify powers allowing the federal government to quash strikes when the national economic interest is at stake.

The federal government has regularly used Section 107 of the labour code to end strikes at railways and ports and in other key sectors in recent years.

Jobs Minister Patty Hajdu has vowed that Ottawa won’t interfere with workers’ rights to strike or bargain and says the changes are intended to reduce the number of times the government intervenes in labour negotiations.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 21, 2026.

Craig Lord, The Canadian Press