Fire breaks out near Hells Angels storefront in Leslieville

Toronto police and fire crews are investigating an early‑morning blaze at a Hells Angels storefront in Leslieville.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Carlaw Avenue and Eastern Avenue at around 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday for reports of a house fire. Toronto Fire quickly extinguished the blaze, and no injuries were reported. Police say people were inside at the time, but all made it out safely.

While the cause of the fire remains unknown, police told 680 NewsRadio the circumstances “appear suspicious,” though investigators say it is still too early to make a determination.

The building is known to be associated with the Hells Angels motorcycle club, and officers are working to establish what led to the fire and whether criminal activity is involved.

Toronto police continue to investigate and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Toronto Fire quickly extinguished the blaze, and no injuries were reported. Police say people were inside at the time, but all made it out safely. Photo: Bertram Dandy/CityNews.