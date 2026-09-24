Maple Leafs place Steven Lorentz on waivers

The Toronto Maple Leafs have placed Steven Lorentz on waivers, the team announced on Thursday.

The Leafs are currently $2.8 million over the salary cap ahead of next Tuesday’s regular season opener against Montreal.

Lorentz, 30, has one year on his contract with an average annual salary of $1.35 million. The Kitchener, Ont., native appeared in 71 games with the Leafs last season, registering seven goals and 18 points.

Lorentz first joined the Leafs on a training camp invite ahead of the 2024-25 season before signing with the team. He agreed to a three-year contract extension in June 2025.

The Leafs announced on Wednesday that defencemen Dakota Mermis and Cole McWard were also placed on waivers. Should all three players clear, they will report to the Toronto Marlies.

Head coach Jim Hiller said this week that winger Dakota Joshua is likely to miss the start of the regular season as he deals with a core muscle injury. Nick Paul’s availability for next week’s season opener is also in doubt, Hiller said on Thursday.

Paul was acquired from the Tampa Bay Lightning over the summer for goalie Dennis Hildeby and two draft picks.