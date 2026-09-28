Maple Leafs acquire Kirill Marchenko from Blue Jackets for Matthew Knies

The Toronto Maple Leafs are making a big shakeup on the eve of the regular season.

Blue Jackets forward Kirill Marchenko is being traded to the Maple Leafs for a package that includes Matthew Knies, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported Monday.

Friedman also adds that Toronto will receive forward Miles Wood and goaltender Elvis Merzlikins (with some salary retained), while forward Steven Lorentz, defenceman Emil Andrae and a second-round pick will go to Columbus.

Marchenko will sign a six-year contract extension as part of the deal with a $12.5 million AAV, according to his agent. He was due to become a restricted free agent next summer after the final year of a contract that carries a $3.85 million AAV.

The 26-year-old Marchenko is coming off scoring 27 goals and 67 points in 76 games for the Blue Jackets last season. In 292 games over four seasons, he has 102 goals and 106 assists for 208 points.

Marchenko had previously indicated that he did not intend to re-sign with the Blue Jackets when his contract expired. The Russian participated in training camp and played in pre-season games as Columbus worked to find a trade partner.

Going back to Columbus is Knies, who had become a staple in the Maple Leafs’ top six since breaking into the league in his four seasons in the league. Knies, who turns 24 next month, has 67 goals and 160 points in 240 career games. He’s coming off a season in which he scored 23 goals and a career-high 66 points.

Knies is under contract for five more seasons with an AAV of $7.75 million.

Merzlikins is in the final year of his deal that carries a $5.4 million cap hit. He is also currently injured after undergoing shoulder surgery in August.

The deadline to submit opening-night, cap-compliant rosters is at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT on Monday.

The Maple Leafs open the regular season at home against the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT on Sportsnet and Sportsnet+.