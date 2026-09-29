Young Canadians less hopeful about democracy: Statistics Canada study

A Statistics Canada study found that people in Canada's Prairie provinces were most likely to feel "not at all hopeful" about democracy, but that perspective didn't have a connection to low voter turnout. Pictured here are Elections Canada signs seen in the Beaches-East York riding in Toronto, on Monday, Aug. 31, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Keito Newman The Canadian Press

By Dayne Patterson, The Canadian Press

Posted September 29, 2026 5:21 pm.

Last Updated September 29, 2026 5:32 pm.

A study suggests young Canadians are more likely to feel hopeless about democracy than older residents.

The Statistics Canada study found about a quarter of respondents aged 25 to 44 were “not at all hopeful” about how democracy works in Canada, while those 65 and older were more likely to feel very hopeful than not.

The vast majority of those 15 and older were a little or somewhat hopeful about the way democracy works in the country.

The study used data from a survey series from 2022 to 2024 that asked people about democracy, their confidence in institutions and information, as well as their voting behaviour.

It comes as three major votes are set to be held in Canada in October, with provincial elections in Quebec and British Columbia and a referendum in Alberta.

The Prairie provinces, including Alberta, had the highest percentage of people who felt no hope at all about democracy, while British Columbia led in the percentage of people who felt very hopeful.

The study didn’t find a link between faith in democracy and voter turnout.

Dayne Patterson, The Canadian Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

PM looks at when to boost immigration as government gets system 'under control'

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney says that with Canada's immigration system back under control, the question now is when to begin a "controlled increase" of the country's population.

13m ago

Human trafficking survivor, whose identity was also stolen, in battle with the CRA 

Many survivors of human trafficking face not only a long road to recover from mental wounds, but financial ones as well. A Toronto woman is now calling on federal changes as she battles with the Canada...

5h ago

Toronto OPP investigating fatal cement truck crash on Hwy 401

The Toronto detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash that resulted in the death of the driver on Highway 401 on Tuesday. Police responded to a collision involving...

1h ago

Toronto police say undercover officers posed as gun buyers to infiltrate alleged gun trafficking network

Undercover Toronto police officers posed as online gun buyers to infiltrate and dismantle an alleged gun trafficking network, the Inspector of the Integrated Gun and Gang Task Force said on Tuesday. Inspector...

6h ago

Top Stories

PM looks at when to boost immigration as government gets system 'under control'

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney says that with Canada's immigration system back under control, the question now is when to begin a "controlled increase" of the country's population.

13m ago

Human trafficking survivor, whose identity was also stolen, in battle with the CRA 

Many survivors of human trafficking face not only a long road to recover from mental wounds, but financial ones as well. A Toronto woman is now calling on federal changes as she battles with the Canada...

5h ago

Toronto OPP investigating fatal cement truck crash on Hwy 401

The Toronto detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash that resulted in the death of the driver on Highway 401 on Tuesday. Police responded to a collision involving...

1h ago

Toronto police say undercover officers posed as gun buyers to infiltrate alleged gun trafficking network

Undercover Toronto police officers posed as online gun buyers to infiltrate and dismantle an alleged gun trafficking network, the Inspector of the Integrated Gun and Gang Task Force said on Tuesday. Inspector...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

0:51
Heavy rain soaks Toronto streets

Heavy rain soaked the streets of Toronto to start of the work week, prompting commuters to take out their umbrellas for the morning commute.

August 31, 2026 8:40 am EST EST

0:53
Showers possible Sunday as summer-like weather sticks around

Rain showers starting late morning and continuing into the afternoon on Sunday, ushering in an unsettled week of humid weather.

August 29, 2026 7:19 pm EST EST

2:26
Families of those missing in Nepal flash flooding hoping for answers from Canadian Government

Canadian families wait for answers on loved ones missing following flash flooding in Nepal, Alessandra Carneiro, reports.

August 28, 2026 8:28 pm EST EST

2:36
Caribbean Carnival weekend forecast

Ahead of Toronto's annual Caribbean Carnival, here's what festival goers can expected as they head out into the streets for a weekend of celebrations.

July 31, 2026 9:04 am EST EST

2:26
'No relief in sight': Toronto swelters under multi-day heatwave

As a multi-day heatwave rises temperatures once again in Toronto, climate experts explain how hot it's expected to get and ways to stay cool.

July 13, 2026 12:59 pm EST EST

More Videos