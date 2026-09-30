St. Catharines mayor ‘disgusted’ by alleged homophobic attack that sent man to hospital

Two suspects, a man and woman, have been charged in connection to an alleged attack outside of a St. Catharines bar that’s being investigated by Niagara Regional Police as a possible hate-motivated crime.

Officers were called to the St. Paul and Bond streets area at around 8:50 p.m. on Saturday, September 26, for reports of an assault.

Once on scene, police found a 25-year-old Welland man suffering from serious injuries that required hospitalization.

Police confirm they are probing “whether this incident may be hate-motivated.”

“The Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Unit has been made aware of the incident and will be engaged with the victim,” a Niagara Regional Police release states.

“If evidence establishes that hate was a motiving factor, it may be considered by the court as an affirmative factor during sentencing.”

In a statement, St. Catharines Mayor, Mat Siscoe, said he was “disgusted by the brutal attack.”

“There is no excuse for this kind of violence,” he wrote. “None. And targeting someone because of his sexual orientation is hatred; we must call it out and condemn it without hesitation.

“No one should ever be afraid to walk our streets, hold their partner’s hand, or simply be who they are. Hate and intimidation directed at members of the 2SLGBTQI+ community have no place in St. Catharines. Full stop.”

Two suspects are now in custody in connection to the incident.

William Rider, 36, has been charged with aggravated assault and 41-year-old Samantha Jacobs, faces one count of assault causing bodily harm.