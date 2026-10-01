The Big Story podcast

Canada’s role in space exploration

Canadian astronaut Joshua Kutryk is shown at the Kennedy Space Center on Merritt Island, Florida on Monday March 30, 2026. Kutryk says Canada's space industry is playing a key role in the upcoming Artemis II mission, which is sending humans near the moon for the first time since 1972. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kelly Malone

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted October 1, 2026 6:32 am.

In today’s The Big Story podcast, another Canadian is heading to space! Alberta-native Joshua Kutryk will be on his way this week for a six-month visit to the International Space Station, alongside three other crew members onboard NASA’s SpaceX Crew 13 mission. They plan on conducting research, maintenance, as well as experiments as they orbit the Earth.

Host Catherine Jetté speaks to Major Erin Edwards, NASA Deputy Branch Chief for Crew Operation and ISS CAPCOM instructor. They discuss Kutryk’s mission, and Canadian impacts on space exploration and advancement at large.

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify

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