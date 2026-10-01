Canada’s role in space exploration

In today’s The Big Story podcast, another Canadian is heading to space! Alberta-native Joshua Kutryk will be on his way this week for a six-month visit to the International Space Station, alongside three other crew members onboard NASA’s SpaceX Crew 13 mission. They plan on conducting research, maintenance, as well as experiments as they orbit the Earth.

Host Catherine Jetté speaks to Major Erin Edwards, NASA Deputy Branch Chief for Crew Operation and ISS CAPCOM instructor. They discuss Kutryk’s mission, and Canadian impacts on space exploration and advancement at large.

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