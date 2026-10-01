Man charged with multiple offences in Newmarket

A man has been charged in connection with a series of offences in Newmarket, Ont., according to police.

Investigators say the first incident occurred in June when the man attended a residence and allegedly left a note with “explicit messaging” in the Gorham-College Manor neighborhood.

Then, on Sept. 29 the man went to another residence in the area of Eagle Street West and Davis Drive West and allegedly left a note containing “explicit messaging” in the victim’s mailbox.

Later on Sept. 30, police received a report of a man allegedly using a cellphone flashlight while “prowling near a hotel” around Upper Canada Mall.

Officers arrested John Stuart Weir, 40, of no fixed address. Police say they found him responsible for the incidents between June and September.

Weir was charged with trespassing at night, obstructing a peace officer, criminal harassment, and indecent communications.

Investigators believe there may be additional incidents that have not been reported. Anyone with information is asked to contact York Regional Police.