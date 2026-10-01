Man found with gunshot wound inside Etobicoke home

A man has been taken to hospital after being found inside an Etobicoke home with a gunshot wound.

Toronto police were called to Kipling Avenue and Burnamthorpe Road around 12:40 a.m. Thursday.

The victim, believed to be in his 30s, was taken to hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries. Police could not confirm whether he was a resident of the home.

No suspect description has been released and anyone with information is asked to contact police.