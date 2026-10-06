The Big Story podcast

What Avi Lewis thinks Ottawa got wrong with Bill C-39

New Democratic Party Leader Avi Lewis speaks during a news conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Monday, June 8, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted October 6, 2026 5:13 am.

In today’s The Big Story podcast, Ottawa is furthering its pursuit of building a stronger, more sovereign Canada. Bill C-39, the Build Canada Strong Act is the latest omnibus legislation that aims to reform parts of the Canadian Labour Code, as well as streamline projects deemed of “national interest.” Critics, however, say the bill throws environmental protection, Indigenous consultation and workers’ rights all into limbo.

Among those critics is Federal NDP Leader, Avi Lewis. 

Host Caryn Ceolin speaks to Mr. Lewis to discuss who he thinks gets left behind in the bill, what tweaks are needed to protect workers, and why Prime Minister Carney’s goals seem to be less in the interest of Canadians and more in the interest of foreign investors.  

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify

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