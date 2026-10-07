Chow, Bradford go head-to-head in Scarborough-centric debate

For the second straight night, Toronto mayoral candidates Olivia Chow and Brad Bradford are taking part in a debate, this one with a Scarborough-centric focus.

Now made up of six wards with over 620,000 residents, Scarborough is a vital battle ground for mayoral hopefuls, and transit is expected to be one of the dominant themes in the debate hosted by the Scarborough Community Renewal Organization and moderated by CityNews’ Cynthia Mulligan.

Other topics the candidates will be asked to discuss include affordability, public safety and congestion.

You can watch the debate live on CityNews 24/7.

AFFORDABILITY

On the question of affordability, Bradford said Chow’s approach as been to typically increase taxes. “That’s how we got a 20 per cent tax hike (through three years) after promising people a modest tax hike.”

“We are in an election, you’re making these types of promises – I’m not sure you’re going to make a commitment on what you’re tax rate is going to be – but you told everyone it was going to be modest last time and it was the most expensive one ever,” he said.

On the pledge of the school breakfast program put forth by Chow, Bradford called it a great idea but, “We should be reasonable and manage expectations on those types of things (because) there is no plan to pay for it.”

“It’s called leadership,” Chow said in explaining how she got the mid-morning snacks program in place, and what it will take to get other programs implemented during her next mandate.

“You accuse me of lowering expectations, that is exactly what you just did. You said let us not expect so much. If you don’t put out your vision of this is what we need. If I didn’t put the money in to start the Scarborough East LRT, how would we ever get the money from the federal or provincial governments.”

CITY BUDGET

The discussion around Toronto’s budget began with Bradford being asked about his proposal to have a line-by-line review. However, he did not hold back when it came to his feelings towards Chow.

“What I’ve heard over the past number of weeks here, is a mayor who has run out of ideas,” Bradford said. He continued on accusing chow of using “scare tactics.”

“There is nothing scary about doing a line-by-line review,” he added. “The last time this was done was 2011, 15 years ago.”

During the open debate portion, things became heated as Chow responded to Bradford saying the city’s budget committee went line-by-line and found $700 million in savings. Bradford says it should be municipal experts outside of city hall conducting the review.

Chow shot back at Bradford saying he “likes consultants.”

“He likes to take money and give money to the consultants,” she said. Chow then went on talking about starting her term with a $1.8 billion deficit, however Bradford continuously cut her off saying she has not closed the gap.

Chow brought back the debate pointing to KPMG’s previous line-by-line review of the city proposing cuts to services.

“KPMG came in and said let’s close that library, let’s close the zoo,” Chow said. Bradford began to respond to Chow as she continued speaking. However, neither candidate could be heard as they were talking over each other. During this time, audience members began heckling at both candidates.

During a rapid fire round, both candidates were asked:

“Do you ride public transit at least eight times a month?”

Chow: I used to but I can’t anymore because I’m mayor.

Bradford: Yes.

“Do data centres belong in Toronto?”

Chow: I’ve put a pause.

Bradford: Yes they do belong.

“Should electric bikes be allowed in bike lanes?”

Chow: Absolutely not.

Bradford: No

“Should we increase affordable housing requirements from developers?”

Chow: Yes.

Bradford: Yes.