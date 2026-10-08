E-bikes possibly involved in 2-alarm fire at Regent Park high-rise

E-bikes are seen cordoned off by police take after a fire at a Regent Park high-rise building on Oct. 8, 2026. CITYNEWS/Adrian Golombek

By Dilshad Burman

Posted October 8, 2026 3:49 pm.

A number of charred e-bikes were seen surrounded by police tape outside a Regent Park high-rise after emergency crews responded to a two-alarm fire at the building on Thursday.

Toronto Police and Fire were called to the area of River and Oak streets around 1:40 p.m.

A blaze in a sixth floor unit was quickly knocked down. Two people along with three dogs were rescued from the unit. They were assessed on scene and paramedics say the two individuals refused transport to hospital.

No other injuries were reported.

At least three e-bikes with fire damage were placed on the front lawn of the building and cordoned off by police, but authorities have not confirmed if or how they were involved in the fire at this time.

Roads in the area were closed for the investigation but have since reopened.

Toronto Fire has been sounding the alarm about the dangers of the lithium-ion batteries used in e-bikes for several months, with both Fire Chief Jim Jessop and Mayor Olivia Chow calling for stricter government regulations around the devices.

More than 100 fires connected with lithium-ion batteries have been recorded in Toronto this year, with the most recent one on Tuesday leaving a man injured in Scarborough.

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