Swath of Ontario boreal forest larger than Toronto to be protected from development

An undated handout aerial photo shows a stretch of the boreal forest in northern Ontario to be protected under the Nature Conservancy of Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Perimiter Forest (Mandatory Credit).

By Jordan Omstead, The Canadian Press

Posted October 13, 2026 1:20 pm.

A chunk of Ontario’s northern boreal forest bigger than Toronto is set to be protected from industrial development.

The Nature Conservancy of Canada says it has acquired 814 square kilometres of boreal forest and peatlands south of Kapuskasing, previously owned by a company selling carbon offset credits. 

The non-profit says where the landscape is healthy and free of vulnerable species, some day-use recreational activities such as hiking and paddling may continue, in line with provincial laws. 

The federal government says it’s contributing $13 million to the project as part of a total $64-million investment from both public and private donors.

This handout map highlights the Nature Conservancy of Canada’s new conservation areas in northern Ontario, as well as nearby parks and protected areas. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout – Nature Conservancy of Canada (Mandatory Credit).

The announcement comes ahead of next week’s annual United Nations biodiversity summit, where the talks are expected to focus on global progress toward conservation goals. 

Ottawa unveiled a new $3.8-billion nature protection strategy earlier this year intended to put Canada’s goals within reach, months after the federal environmental watchdog found it to be more than one-million square kilometres short of its 2025 goal to protect 25 per cent of its lands and inland water. 

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