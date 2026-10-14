Man arrested in alleged hate-motivated assault on the Danforth

A man has been arrested in an alleged hate-motivated assault along the Danforth Tuesday.

Police were called to Danforth and Logan avenues for reports of an assault with a weapon.

The victim was working in the area when he was approached by the suspect. The suspect allegedly made anti-immigrant and anti-South Asian remarks directed towards the victim and then assaulted him.

The victim then called police. Officers arrived while the suspect was on the scene and took him into custody.

Christopher Lawson, 43, of Toronto has been charged with offence motivated by hatred, related to an assault with a weapon and breach of probation.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday. The investigation is being treated as a suspected hate-motivated offence and is being led by the Hate Crime Unit.