Section of northbound DVP closed overnight to demolish building destroyed by fire

Footage submitted by viewers captured a three-alarm fire at an abandoned building in Riverside, engulfing the city skyline in smoke.

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted October 15, 2026 2:16 pm.

Last Updated October 15, 2026 2:35 pm.

The City of Toronto says a section of the northbound Don Valley Parkway is scheduled to be closed overnight for the safe demolition of an abandoned building that caught fire in Riverside.

Starting at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, the northbound lanes will be closed from eastbound Gardiner Expressway at Jarvis Street, with northbound access for drivers resuming at Dundas Street.

According to the City, the Don Roadway, Eastern Avenue and Queen Street ramps will remain closed during the demolition.

The lanes of the DVP are expected to reopen at 6 a.m. on Friday.

Firefighters were called to the scene at Matilda and Munro streets, near the DVP and Dundas Street East, just after 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday. No injuries were reported.

Toronto police say the fire has been deemed suspicious.

At an update on Thursday afternoon, Toronto Fire Services Chief Jim Jessop said the building will be demolished following extensive damage caused by the fire.

Since the the building is around 30 feet away from the DVP, “the expressway will be closed while complex demolition using specialized equipment is underway,” the City stated in a release.

The abandoned building that caught fire at Matilda and Munro streets overlooks the Don Valley Parkway. (Photo: CityNews)
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