Crombie leads in Mississauga mayoral race, Tedjo makes most gains since summer: poll

A new poll finds Bonnie Crombie leading fellow candidates in the Mississauga mayoral race, with Alvin Tedjo making the most gains in voter support since the summer.

According to the Liaison Strategies survey released on Thursday, 35 per cent of decided and leaning voters polled support Crombie, followed by Tedjo at 31 per cent and Carolyn Parrish at 28 per cent.

Dipika Damerla was in fourth place with four per cent, while two per cent choose another candidate.

“Crombie and Tedjo have each gained five points since our October 5 release,” David Valentin, Principal at Liaison Strategies, said.

Latest poll results from Liaison Strategies in the Mississauga mayoral election, released on Oct. 22, 2026.

He notes Parrish is down one point, while Damerla has fallen from 11 per cent to four per cent.

“Crombie still leads Tedjo by four points, but Tedjo is now ahead of the incumbent. Both challengers have made gains without either pulling away from the other.”

The polling also shows Tedjo making the most gains since August.

“Tedjo was at 12 per cent in August. He is now at 31 per cent. That is a very different campaign from the one we were looking at two months ago, when Crombie and Parrish were tied at 35 per cent,” Valentin said. “Crombie has recovered her August share, while Parrish has not.”

He said the mood among voters in Mississauga “remains difficult for the incumbent,” with 46 per cent saying the city is moving in the wrong direction, compared to 30 per cent who say the opposite, and 24 per cent who are not sure.

Liaison surveyed a random sample of 1,000 Mississauga residents Oct. 19-20 using Interactive Voice Recording (IVR) technology. Participants were reached through random digit dialling across landline and cellular networks. Results were weighted by age, gender and ethnicity to match 2021 Census targets. The margin of error for the total sample is +/- 3.1 percentage points, 19 times out of 20, and is higher for subsamples, including decided and leaning voters. Results may not add to 100% due to rounding.

Click here to read the complete poll results.