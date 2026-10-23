We’re hearing more about rabies in the news. Here’s what to know about the virus

A raccoon licks his chops in an environment reproducing a Laurentian Maple Forrest during a media event at Montreal's Biodome on Thursday, August 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

By Nicole Ireland, The Canadian Press

Posted October 23, 2026 4:05 pm.

Last Updated October 23, 2026 4:27 pm.

TORONTO — Public health officials in B.C. and Quebec are dealing with rabies in wild animals that have come into contact with people or domestic pets. In Vancouver, it was a single skunk but in parts of Quebec, there is an outbreak of rabies in raccoons that has transmitted the virus to three cats.

On Friday, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA), which is responsible for national rabies surveillance, said that the number of animal cases fluctuates from year to year, but preliminary data suggests “increased rabies activity in raccoons, particularly in Quebec, is a major factor contributing to the higher number of confirmed rabies cases reported this year.”

Between January and September of this year, 397 laboratory-confirmed rabies cases in animals were reported to the CFIA. In 2025, there were 281 cases in the entire year.

Public health officials emphasize that rabies infections in humans are still “extremely rare.”

Here’s what you need to know.

WHAT IS RABIES?

Rabies is a viral infection that affects the nervous system, including the brain. In Canada, rabies infections in humans are rare, but almost always fatal if it’s not treated before symptoms develop.

The virus infects the nerves around the site where it entered the body and then makes its way into the spinal cord and brain, ultimately leading to death.

HOW IS IT TRANSMITTED?

Rabies is transmitted to humans when they are bitten or scratched by an infected animal. Saliva is the most common source of transmission. In Canada, wild animals such as bats, skunks, raccoons and foxes are the main carriers of rabies, but they can transmit it to pets such as cats or dogs and farm animals.

Bats are the primary carriers of rabies in Canada. Experts urge people to see a health-care provider if they’ve had suspected contact with any bat because their bites or scratches are tiny and might go unnoticed.

People should also seek medical attention immediately if they have come into contact with other animals that may have rabies.

On Wednesday, Vancouver Coastal Health issued a news bulletin about a skunk with rabies that had bitten a “small” number of people in Vancouver. Those people were treated and the health authority urged anyone who may have been bitten or scratched by a skunk in the city’s West End neighbourhood between Sept. 22 and Oct. 17 to contact them.

The government of Quebec has reported an outbreak of rabies in raccoons and is continuing to do surveillance. Its latest count available online is 313 confirmed raccoons with rabies in the province since the beginning of the year. Three cats have been infected through raccoons.

WHAT IS THE TREATMENT?

There is no treatment for animals with rabies. The only way for the infection to be confirmed in animals is to examine the brain after death.

Humans must receive treatment before symptoms appear, which usually happens about three to eight weeks after exposure, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.

People should thoroughly wash the area where they were bitten or scratched with soap and water and seek medical attention immediately.

The treatment is a series of vaccines and an immunoglobulin injection.

The first rabies vaccine shot is given immediately, followed by shots on days three, seven and 14.

The immunoglobulin injection, a ready-made antibody that starts fighting the virus right away, is also administered because it takes time for the body to mount an immune response from the vaccinations.

Side effects of the vaccine are usually mild and temporary. They can include fever, chills, sweats and feeling unwell.

WHAT ARE SOME WAYS TO PROTECT PEOPLE AND PETS?

The Wildlife Rescue Association of BC said in a news release on Friday that the most effective prevention strategy for people is to “avoid direct physical contact with wildlife, particularly animals that appear sick, injured, unusually aggressive, lethargic, or disoriented.”

The association also urged people to make sure their pets are up to date on their rabies vaccinations and to “keep them leashed and supervised outdoors to help prevent contact with wildlife.”

HOW COMMON IS RABIES DEATH IN HUMANS?

There have been 28 deaths from rabies in humans reported since 1924.

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