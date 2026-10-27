Argonauts sign QB Chad Kelly to 5-year contract extension

The Toronto Argonauts are keeping their quarterback in the fold long-term.

Chad Kelly and the Argos have agreed to a five-year extension, keeping him in Toronto through the 2031 season, the team announced Tuesday.

Kelly is in the final season of a three-year deal he signed in August 2023 that paid him $1.865 million.

“I’m beyond thrilled to be signing back in Toronto long term,” Kelly said in a statement released by the team. “Before I ever came up here, I knew this was where I wanted to be — and when the time comes, this is where I want to finish my career.

“This city and this community mean so much to me. Toronto is where I met my wife, where I became a father to my son and daughter, and where my family and I have built a life together. This city gives me energy every single day — the energy to chase records, compete for championships, and keep pushing myself to be better.”

BREAKING ???? We've agreed to a five-year contract extension with QB Chad Kelly. pic.twitter.com/fGUOJbZmTc — Toronto Argonauts (@TorontoArgos) October 27, 2026

The deal comes as the Argos prepare to host the CFL’s East Semifinal against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers at BMO Field on Saturday afternoon.

The 32-year-old finished the regular season with 5,067 passing yards, 33 touchdowns and 24 interceptions.

Kelly, of Buffalo, won the CFL’s Most Outstanding Player award in 2023 and has captured two Grey Cups since joining the team in 2022.

He didn’t play in Toronto’s 33-16 home loss to Montreal on Friday in the regular-season finale for both teams.

Kelly suffered a knee injury in Toronto’s 40-39 loss to Ottawa on Oct. 16, but the expectation is he’ll start in the East semifinal.

“When you get a chance to sign a player like Chad Kelly for the foreseeable future, you make it happen,” Argos GM Michael “Pinball” Clemons said in a statement. “What he brings to the football field has no bounds. His indomitable spirit, dedication, preparation, work ethic, and drive to win extend far beyond what we see on game day. These are the qualities that make him so special. We are excited to commit to Chad, and equally excited for Chad to commit to us.”

Kelly helped the squad win the Grey Cup in 2022, replacing an injured McLeod Bethel-Thompson in the fourth quarter as Toronto edged the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 24-23.

He became the club’s starter the following season and was named the league’s outstanding player after completing 270 of 394 passes (68.5 per cent) for 4,123 yards with 23 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while rushing for 248 yards and eight TDs — tied for second-most in the CFL.

Kelly won 15 of his 16 starts as Toronto (16-2) tied the CFL record for most regular-season victories and set a franchise record.

He rejoined the Argos in 2026 after missing all of last season due to a leg injury suffered in the 2024 East Division final.

Nick Arbuckle replaced Kelly in Toronto’s 30-28 win over Montreal, then guided the Argos to their 41-24 Grey Cup victory over Winnipeg, earning game MVP honours.

Kelly is the nephew of Jim Kelly, the former Buffalo Bills star quarterback.

Kelly joined the Argos after spending time in the NFL with the Denver Broncos (2017-18) and Indianapolis Colts (2019-2020).

Denver selected Kelly with the final pick of the 2017 NFL draft out of Ole Miss.