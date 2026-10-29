Stretch of eastbound Hwy. 401 express in Scarborough closed due to police investigation

A stretch of eastbound Highway 401 express near Neilson Road in Scarborough is closed for a police investigation, Ontario Provincial Police say.

Emergency crews were called to the scene just after 6 a.m. on Thursday.

According to a post on X from Ontario Provincial Police, all eastbound express lanes of the 401 are closed at Neilson Road.

The OPP says the closure could last until at least 10 a.m.

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