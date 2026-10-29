Bobrovsky’s struggles continue as Kraken outlast Maple Leafs 5-4; McKenna shines

Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky watches a goal by Seattle Kraken defenseman Ryker Evans go in the net during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson).

By The Associated Press

Posted October 29, 2026 5:52 am.

Defenseman Brandon Montour scored with 34 seconds left and the Seattle Kraken beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-4 on Wednesday to spoil No. 1 overall pick Gavin McKenna’s first two-goal game and three-point night.

After scoring on power plays in each of the first two periods, McKenna helped set up Auston Matthews’ tying goal with 1:30 remaining and goalie Sergei Bobrovsky off for an extra attacker.

Montour then beat Bobrovsky with a slapper from the top of the right circle. 

Bobrovsky, 38, who signed in Toronto over the summer on a three-year, $21 million contract ($7-million AAV), now carries a 3.29 goals against average and .885 save percentage across 10 starts. He’s allowed three goals or more in nine of those 10 appearances as a Maple Leaf.

Chandler Stephenson had a goal and an assist to help Seattle improve to 8-4-1. Ryker Evans, Berkly Catton and Josh Mahura also scored, and Philipp Grubauer made 18 saves.

Stephenson gave Seattle a 3-2 lead on a power play at 3:33 of the second period, and assisted on Evans’ goal with 9:02 left.

McKenna has five goals in 15 games this season. Matthews has 10 goals.

Jack Roslovic also scored for the Maple Leafs, cutting it to 4-3 at 8:02 of the third period. Bobrovsky stopped 12 shots as Toronto dropped to 7-6-2.

Toronto travels to San Jose to face Macklin Celebrini and the Sharks on Saturday.

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