Building tool to help courts spot AI-generated evidence is ‘challenging’: researcher

The Ontario Courthouse in Toronto is photographed on Monday, May 2, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

By Paola Loriggio, The Canadian Press

Posted October 30, 2026 3:30 pm.

Last Updated October 30, 2026 4:23 pm.

A researcher working to help courts detect evidence that’s been created or altered with artificial intelligence says it’s proving difficult to come up with a tool that’s as effective in the real world as it seems to be in the lab.

Maura Grossman is co-director of a team of researchers in Canada working to make an open-source, free and easy to use tool that courts and others involved in the justice system can use to help distinguish what’s real from what’s fake.

As the two-year project nears its halfway point, she says they’ve built a system that combines state-of-the-art algorithms, which then work as a committee to vote on whether something is AI-generated.

Grossman says the two times she’s tried it in real-life situations, however, the algorithms couldn’t reach enough of a consensus to be helpful.

She says it’s a “wicked technical problem” that presents a real challenge as they continue working on the tool over the next year.

Grossman, a computer science professor at the University of Waterloo who also teaches at York University’s Osgoode Hall law school, says the next phase of the project will involve getting input from law enforcement and policymakers.

“I don’t know that I ever thought it was going to be easy, but it’s turned out to be almost daunting how challenging this task is,” she said in an interview Friday.

“We’re still hopeful, we’re still continuing to build, but I think we’ve gotten more modest in terms of thinking of one tool being the answer, as opposed to this is a problem that’s going to need some help from the law, from regulation, from policymakers, from educating people to become better at knowing how to decipher what’s real and what’s not.”

Part of what makes things tricky, she said, is that an image posted to social media, for example, will be compressed and likely stripped of its metadata, becoming very different from the original file by the time it’s presented as evidence.

“It’s not going to have that information that the original copy had, and chances are the original copy is gone three years later by the time you sue me for saying something horrible about you or whatever I did,” she said.

“That’s part of it, and same thing if I email it to you and you email it to six other people, the data just changes through all this transfer.”

The project is one of two inaugural research initiatives funded through the Canadian Institute for Advanced Research’s Canadian AI Safety Institute program, launched by the federal government in 2024 as part of its broader AI safety strategy.

The team includes technologists and legal scholars based in universities in Ontario and British Columbia, but its advisory board is scattered across North America and includes judges as well as organizations supporting self-represented litigants.

When the project was announced last year, Grossman said courts weren’t adequately prepared for AI. The existing commercial tools weren’t transparent or reliable enough, particularly for the judicial context, where the stakes are high, she said then.

She stressed Friday that the team never envisioned its tool as a silver bullet, adding any tool would still require human involvement and discernment.

“You’re going to need somebody to be able to testify why they think what they think and all of that,” she said.

“But there are broader components to this that need to be included in the picture, some of which is policy considerations — like maybe certain things need to prohibited altogether from being created rather than putting all the onus on detecting it after the fact.”

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Horrific': Toronto real estate CEO and family were victims in violent Bridle Path home invasion

The CEO of a Toronto real estate company and his two adult daughters were shot and beaten with hammers in a violent Bridle Path home invasion early Thursday morning.

55m ago

Second man charged in aggravated assault investigation, 2 other suspects still outstanding

Toronto police have arrested and charged a second suspect in connection with an aggravated assault that occurred in Scarborough earlier this month. In a news release shared Friday, police announced...

3m ago

Trespassers shut down part of TTC Line 2 twice on Friday, cops say both incidents are connected

A portion of Line 2 Bloor-Danforth came to a halt twice on Friday, causing delays for commuters first during the busy morning rush hour and then once again in the afternoon. The service disruption was...

26m ago

Ontario education minister to allow school board trustees to be sworn in

Education Minister Paul Calandra wants to ensure that trustees are in keeping with a code of conduct after finding out that some were planning on having meetings after being elected this past Monday.

2h ago

Top Stories

'Horrific': Toronto real estate CEO and family were victims in violent Bridle Path home invasion

The CEO of a Toronto real estate company and his two adult daughters were shot and beaten with hammers in a violent Bridle Path home invasion early Thursday morning.

55m ago

Second man charged in aggravated assault investigation, 2 other suspects still outstanding

Toronto police have arrested and charged a second suspect in connection with an aggravated assault that occurred in Scarborough earlier this month. In a news release shared Friday, police announced...

3m ago

Trespassers shut down part of TTC Line 2 twice on Friday, cops say both incidents are connected

A portion of Line 2 Bloor-Danforth came to a halt twice on Friday, causing delays for commuters first during the busy morning rush hour and then once again in the afternoon. The service disruption was...

26m ago

Ontario education minister to allow school board trustees to be sworn in

Education Minister Paul Calandra wants to ensure that trustees are in keeping with a code of conduct after finding out that some were planning on having meetings after being elected this past Monday.

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:59
Canada's time change gets confusing as some provinces ditch the 'fall back'

As more provinces make a permanent switch to daylight saving time this weekend, Canada's time change is getting confusing. Brandon Choghri with how the changes could impact millions of Canadians.

22h ago

2:29
Actor Patrick Stewart passes away at age 86

Actor Patrick Stewart has passed away at the age of 86 following a brief battle with Alzheimer’s disease and Lewy Body Dementia. Sara Sidner looks back at Stewart's legendary career.

23h ago

1:50
Ford government tables fall economic update, deficit projected at $16.9B

Ontario's Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy tables the government's fall economic update with a projected deficit of $16.9 billion.

October 29, 2026 1:31 pm EST EST

1:11
Traffic agent dies after being hit by truck in East York

A City of Toronto traffic agent has died after being hit by a truck in the Thorncliffe neighbourhood of East York on Thursday morning.

October 29, 2026 12:01 pm EST EST

2:12
Ontario government looking to crack down on unlicensed cannabis retailers

The Ford government has announced a new plan to tackle unlicensed cannabis shops operating across Ontario. Pat Taney reports.

October 29, 2026 9:43 am EST EST

More Videos