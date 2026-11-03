Blue Jays decline $8M club option for outfielder Myles Straw

The Toronto Blue Jays have declined the 2027 club option for outfielder Myles Straw, the MLB club announced Monday.

The option was for US$8 million and would have been the fourth season of the 32-year-old’s five-year, $25 million deal.

Straw had three home runs and 26 RBIs while batting .241 in 147 games for Toronto this past season.

Meanwhile, outfielder Rudy Martin Jr. elected for free agency and right-hander CJ Van Eyk has cleared waivers and been assigned to triple-A Buffalo.

The Blue Jays also reinstated a host of players from the injured list.

Outfielders Anthony Santander, Jonatan Clase and Addison Barger and right-handers Jose Berrios, Jake Bloss, Cody Ponce and Bowden Francis were all taken off the 60-day IL.