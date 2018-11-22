Winnipeg letter bomber sentenced to life in prison

A Manitoba man convicted of sending letter bombs to his ex-wife and two lawyers has been sentenced to life in prison with no parole eligibility for at least 10 years.

Guido Amsel was convicted earlier this year on four charges of attempted murder and numerous other offences.

Provincial court Judge Tracey Lord said Amsel has not accepted responsibility or shown any remorse for the callous attacks that put many people at risk.

Amsel, who is 52, sent letter bombs to his former wife, Iris, and two Winnipeg lawyers who represented her in the summer of 2015.

One of the devices went off and severely injured lawyer Maria Mitousis, who lost her right hand in the explosion.

Amsel testified during his trial that he was being set up by his ex-wife and others, and evidence had been planted.