9-year-old injured after car crashes into tree in Brampton

A nine-year-old child was injured after a car crashed into a tree in Brampton on Sunday afternoon.

Peel police responded to a single-vehicle collision in the Balmoral and Appleby drives area shortly before 3 p.m.

The child was taken to a trauma centre in serious condition.

Police later updated the child’s condition to say the injuries were not as serious as initially thought.

No word on what caused the crash of if any charges will be laid against the female driver at this time.