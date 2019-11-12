Ontario Tech University student run over during game on Oshawa campus

An Ontario Tech University student suffered serious injuries after being run over while playing a scavenger hunt game on campus in Oshawa.

Police say they were called to the campus on Simcoe Street North just after 8 p.m. Saturday night to reports a man had been run over. Officers arrived an found the victim and a white 2020 Mini Cooper parked nearby.

A group of fraternity members were reportedly playing a game called “capture the brick” which is a scavenger hunt game. The victim, believing a vehicle contained the brick, laid down in front of the car to prevent it from leaving.

Another participant of the game got in the vehicle, unaware that his friend was lying in front of the vehicle, and drove over him.

The 20-year-old suffered a fractured leg and shoulder and was transported to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

No criminal charges are anticipated in the incident.