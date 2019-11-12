Trudeau, Scheer to have first sit-down since election

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is about to have his first sit-down with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau since last month’s election, and plans to give the PM an earful today.

Scheer’s to-do list will include what he’d like in the Liberal government’s throne speech, and a request for Trudeau to recall the House of Commons November 25th.

That date would be five days after Trudeau is to swear-in his new cabinet.

Trudeau will also meet today with visiting Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe.

Moe has three things on his wish list when he talks with the prime minister — to see overseas oil markets opened by completing pipelines, the reworking the equalization formula, and a one-year hold on the federal carbon tax in Saskatchewan so officials can re-evaluate the province’s climate change strategies.

Moe made the demands in a statement the day after the Oct. 21 election that returned the Liberals to power with a minority mandate and no seats in Alberta or Saskatchewan.

He’s reiterated them ever since as part of a new deal he says is needed with Ottawa.

Moe has said actions speak louder than words if Trudeau wants to improve relations with Western Canada.

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister had his own meeting with Trudeau in Ottawa on Friday and suggested he could help broker a truce with anti-carbon-tax conservative premiers such as Moe and Alberta’s Jason Kenney.