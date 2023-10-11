Purchase of old ship yard from port operator put on hold amid questions from state financing panel

By The Associated Press

Posted October 11, 2023 2:48 pm.

Last Updated October 11, 2023 2:56 pm.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Plans by the Port of South Louisiana to purchase what was once a major New Orleans area shipyard for construction of military vessels have been delayed.

The port announced in January its intent to purchase the old Avondale Shipyard site from the current owner, port terminal operator T. Parker Host. However, The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reported Wednesday that the purchase has been put off after port officials faced questions last month from the state Bond Commission.

Members of the commission, which must approve government debt, had noted that the port had not provided detailed accounts of Host’s revenue at Avondale for previous years. Host bought the site in 2018, roughly four years after the shipyard that once employed thousands was shuttered.

The proposed purchase would require more than $400 million in public financing.

“With the full cooperation of the seller, we believe the delay is warranted to thoroughly consider points raised by the state Bond Commission and to give members time to analyze the modified agreement the port reached with Host in late August,” port CEO Paul Matthews said Tuesday in a news release announcing the delay.

State Treasury Department spokesperson Tony Ligi told the news outlet in an email that the port’s application to the Bond Commission “has been placed on inactive status until further notice.”

State Treasurer John Schroder, who also chairs the Bond Commission, as well as Jay Dardenne, the state’s Commissioner of Administration, were among members who questioned Matthews and the port’s bond advisers about the terms of a purchase.

Host bought Avondale for $60 million and said it subsequently invested $90 million in the site, primarily to remediate environmental damage from decades as a ship-building site, as well as to add a new wharf.

The company has built up a stevedoring and port operation but hasn’t been able to attract enough large, long-term tenants to fill its 254 acres (100 hectares) of industrial park space.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Wasn't Air Canada': Ontario family's attempt to contact airline ends up costing big bucks
'Wasn't Air Canada': Ontario family's attempt to contact airline ends up costing big bucks

Rosanna Fuschino of Mississauga, Ont. is the matriarch of a large, close-knit Italian-Canadian family. "We are a loving family and love to travel," she told CityNews. Several years ago, they started...

2h ago

Suspect used fraudulent document in unsolved $20M Pearson gold heist: lawsuit
Suspect used fraudulent document in unsolved $20M Pearson gold heist: lawsuit

A U.S.-based security company suing Air Canada over an unsolved $20-million gold heist at Toronto Pearson airport says a suspect accessed the cargo facilities using a fraudulent document. In a lawsuit...

50m ago

Ontario NDP leader calls on MPP to retract Israel-Hamas statement
Ontario NDP leader calls on MPP to retract Israel-Hamas statement

Ontario's NDP leader is calling for one of her MPP's to retract a controversial social media post made about the Israel-Hamas war. Hamilton Centre MPP Sarah Jama posted a two-paragraph statement under...

updated

2h ago

Police recover nearly $500,000 worth of drugs in Markham, men charged
Police recover nearly $500,000 worth of drugs in Markham, men charged

York Regional Police say officers have recovered nearly $500,000 worth of controlled drugs and substances, leading to the arrests of two men. On September 27, authorities received information about...

33m ago

Top Stories

'Wasn't Air Canada': Ontario family's attempt to contact airline ends up costing big bucks
'Wasn't Air Canada': Ontario family's attempt to contact airline ends up costing big bucks

Rosanna Fuschino of Mississauga, Ont. is the matriarch of a large, close-knit Italian-Canadian family. "We are a loving family and love to travel," she told CityNews. Several years ago, they started...

2h ago

Suspect used fraudulent document in unsolved $20M Pearson gold heist: lawsuit
Suspect used fraudulent document in unsolved $20M Pearson gold heist: lawsuit

A U.S.-based security company suing Air Canada over an unsolved $20-million gold heist at Toronto Pearson airport says a suspect accessed the cargo facilities using a fraudulent document. In a lawsuit...

50m ago

Ontario NDP leader calls on MPP to retract Israel-Hamas statement
Ontario NDP leader calls on MPP to retract Israel-Hamas statement

Ontario's NDP leader is calling for one of her MPP's to retract a controversial social media post made about the Israel-Hamas war. Hamilton Centre MPP Sarah Jama posted a two-paragraph statement under...

updated

2h ago

Police recover nearly $500,000 worth of drugs in Markham, men charged
Police recover nearly $500,000 worth of drugs in Markham, men charged

York Regional Police say officers have recovered nearly $500,000 worth of controlled drugs and substances, leading to the arrests of two men. On September 27, authorities received information about...

33m ago

Most Watched Today

2:55
Family warns others after flight issue costs them big money
Family warns others after flight issue costs them big money

A family in Mississauga is speaking out after calling a phone number they thought was Air Canada. It wasn't, and now they're out $1,200. Pat Taney reports.

2h ago

3:37
Mayor Olivia Chow facing backlash after Israeli-Palestinian comments
Mayor Olivia Chow facing backlash after Israeli-Palestinian comments

After deleting social media posts over the weekend, Mayor Chow heard boos from the crowd at an Israel rally in Toronto. Mark McAllister reports.

20h ago

2:35
Calls for emergency alert system for missing vulnerable Ontarians
Calls for emergency alert system for missing vulnerable Ontarians

Following three separate cases of missing persons reported in Toronto recently, there are renewed calls to provide police with more tools. Faiza Amin reports on the push to have Ontario establish an emergency alert system.

20h ago

1:01
RCMP launch criminal investigation into Greenbelt changes
RCMP launch criminal investigation into Greenbelt changes

The RCMP has launched an investigation into the Ford Government’s controversial Greenbelt land swap. Richard Southern explains.

3:15
Large-scale demonstrations in Toronto in wake of Israel-Hamas war
Large-scale demonstrations in Toronto in wake of Israel-Hamas war

Heated moments as hundreds took to the streets of Toronto in support of both Israel and Palestine. Tina Yazdani reports.

More Videos