Toronto director calls out comments on his new take on Robin Hood story

Director X shares some of comments he's gotten after the release of his new show "Robyn Hood."
Director X shares some of comments he's gotten after the release of his new show "Robyn Hood." CITYNEWS

By Meredith Bond

Posted October 12, 2023 3:13 pm.

Last Updated October 12, 2023 3:21 pm.

After premiering late last month, a new show filmed here in Toronto has stirred up some controversy. The film, directed by Canadian filmmaker Director X, tells the story of legendary heroic outlaw Robin Hood but with a modern-day twist.

“This time, they live in the corner of Sherwood and Forest. It’s the sheriff of New Nottingham and John Prince. They live in public housing. John Prince wants to buy it and turn it down and they don’t want to leave,” said Director X.

Director X tells CityNews that “Robyn Hood,” the new tale of the English folklore, has been receiving some negative feedback online.

“The moment they heard Robin Hood was going to be a woman and black and bisexual … they immediately hated it from the moment we announced production,” said Director X.  

“Lately there’s been a lot of anger over gender-swapping, race-swapping and it’s like the Little Mermaid with all this stuff, ‘Why are you changing stuff?’ I never felt that way with Robyn Hood. I didn’t feel like I was taking like a recent character. Robin has been interpreted a million different ways … But in their mind this could only be more woke agenda.”

The director claims the series is being rating-bombed and has taken to social media to address these videos and call out some of these content creators. 

“My comments are filled all kinds of really bad racist things. There’s racism involved,” said Director X.  

Director X told CityNews that he wants to have a conversation with some of the content creators who have made comments to discuss these views.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

4 people sent to hospital with injury following being struck by vehicle in Etobicoke
4 people sent to hospital with injury following being struck by vehicle in Etobicoke

Four people have been taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Etobicoke on Wednesday night. Police responded to reports in the area of Thirteenth Street and Lake Shore Boulevard at approximately...

4h ago

Does Ontario already have a two-tier health-care system?
Does Ontario already have a two-tier health-care system?

In today's Big Story podcast, if you, like millions of people in Canada — two million in Ontario alone — do not have a family doctor, the prospect of paying hundreds of dollars for the services they...

6h ago

'It wasn't Air Canada': Ontario family's attempt to contact airline ends up costing big bucks
'It wasn't Air Canada': Ontario family's attempt to contact airline ends up costing big bucks

Rosanna Fuschino of Mississauga, Ont. is the matriarch of a large, close-knit Italian-Canadian family. "We are a loving family and love to travel," she told CityNews. Several years ago, they started...

1h ago

Suspect used fraudulent document in unsolved $20M Pearson gold heist: lawsuit
Suspect used fraudulent document in unsolved $20M Pearson gold heist: lawsuit

A U.S.-based security company suing Air Canada over an unsolved $20-million gold heist at Toronto Pearson airport says a suspect accessed the cargo facilities using a fraudulent document. In a lawsuit...

23h ago

Top Stories

4 people sent to hospital with injury following being struck by vehicle in Etobicoke
4 people sent to hospital with injury following being struck by vehicle in Etobicoke

Four people have been taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Etobicoke on Wednesday night. Police responded to reports in the area of Thirteenth Street and Lake Shore Boulevard at approximately...

4h ago

Does Ontario already have a two-tier health-care system?
Does Ontario already have a two-tier health-care system?

In today's Big Story podcast, if you, like millions of people in Canada — two million in Ontario alone — do not have a family doctor, the prospect of paying hundreds of dollars for the services they...

6h ago

'It wasn't Air Canada': Ontario family's attempt to contact airline ends up costing big bucks
'It wasn't Air Canada': Ontario family's attempt to contact airline ends up costing big bucks

Rosanna Fuschino of Mississauga, Ont. is the matriarch of a large, close-knit Italian-Canadian family. "We are a loving family and love to travel," she told CityNews. Several years ago, they started...

1h ago

Suspect used fraudulent document in unsolved $20M Pearson gold heist: lawsuit
Suspect used fraudulent document in unsolved $20M Pearson gold heist: lawsuit

A U.S.-based security company suing Air Canada over an unsolved $20-million gold heist at Toronto Pearson airport says a suspect accessed the cargo facilities using a fraudulent document. In a lawsuit...

23h ago

Most Watched Today

2:17
Metrolinx temporarily limiting service on two major GO train lines
Metrolinx temporarily limiting service on two major GO train lines

It could be a messy commute for thousands of commuter who rely on GO trains. As Tina Yazdani reports, Metrolinx is limiting service on the Lakeshore East and Stouffville lines throughout the weekend and on Monday.

20h ago

2:00
Powdery mildew fungus seen on Toronto maple trees
Powdery mildew fungus seen on Toronto maple trees

Several maple trees in central Toronto have been hit with a fungus called powdery mildew. Nick Westoll has more on the fungus and its impact.

21h ago

2:55
Family warns others after flight issue costs them big money
Family warns others after flight issue costs them big money

A family in Mississauga is speaking out after calling a phone number they thought was Air Canada. It wasn't, and now they're out $1,200. Pat Taney reports.
3:37
Mayor Olivia Chow facing backlash after Israeli-Palestinian comments
Mayor Olivia Chow facing backlash after Israeli-Palestinian comments

After deleting social media posts over the weekend, Mayor Chow heard boos from the crowd at an Israel rally in Toronto. Mark McAllister reports.
2:35
Calls for emergency alert system for missing vulnerable Ontarians
Calls for emergency alert system for missing vulnerable Ontarians

Following three separate cases of missing persons reported in Toronto recently, there are renewed calls to provide police with more tools. Faiza Amin reports on the push to have Ontario establish an emergency alert system.

22h ago

More Videos