Toronto director calls out comments on his new take on Robin Hood story

After premiering late last month, a new show filmed here in Toronto has stirred up some controversy. The film, directed by Canadian filmmaker Director X, tells the story of legendary heroic outlaw Robin Hood but with a modern-day twist.

“This time, they live in the corner of Sherwood and Forest. It’s the sheriff of New Nottingham and John Prince. They live in public housing. John Prince wants to buy it and turn it down and they don’t want to leave,” said Director X.

Director X tells CityNews that “Robyn Hood,” the new tale of the English folklore, has been receiving some negative feedback online.

“The moment they heard Robin Hood was going to be a woman and black and bisexual … they immediately hated it from the moment we announced production,” said Director X.

“Lately there’s been a lot of anger over gender-swapping, race-swapping and it’s like the Little Mermaid with all this stuff, ‘Why are you changing stuff?’ I never felt that way with Robyn Hood. I didn’t feel like I was taking like a recent character. Robin has been interpreted a million different ways … But in their mind this could only be more woke agenda.”

The director claims the series is being rating-bombed and has taken to social media to address these videos and call out some of these content creators.

“My comments are filled all kinds of really bad racist things. There’s racism involved,” said Director X.

Director X told CityNews that he wants to have a conversation with some of the content creators who have made comments to discuss these views.