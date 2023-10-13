Weekend need to know: Waterfront Marathon, Halloween events; GO Transit/road closures

Several events are going on this weekend including the annual Toronto Waterfront Marathon, Friday the 13th Port Dover motorcycle party, and local Halloween-themed events.

There are no scheduled subway closures this weekend, but there are GO Transit updates for the Lakeshore East and Stouffville lines. Road closures are also in place for events and construction.

Here’s what to do this weekend:

Top events

Toronto Waterfront Marathon

Over 25,000 runners, walkers, wheelers, and supporters will take to the streets of Toronto for the annual TCS Toronto Waterfront Marathon.

The event is a Boston marathon qualifier and Olympic qualifier.

The marathon takes place on Sunday, and includes full and half marathons, as well as a 5-kilometre run/walk.

The race is also part of an initiative that has raised more than $50 million for charities supporting causes including cancer research, Indigenous health, 2SLGBTQI youth, and more.

The marathon and half marathon start line location is at University Avenue between Dundas Street and Queen Street.

At 8 a.m. on Sunday, Bay Street will close to east and west pedestrian traffic from Lake Shore Boulevard to Dundas Street.

The 5-kilometre race will be running up Bay Street to the finish line.

Marathon and half marathon participants and spectators can cross Bay Street at Dundas.

Scroll below for further details on local road closures for the event.

Friday the 13th Port Dover

Motorcycle enthusiasts have been meeting in Port Dover every Friday since 1981, and they are back in the town this Friday.

The event draws bikers from Ontario and some parts of the U.S.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Norfolk County Detachment is reminding the public that the event in Port Dover will include a high visibility police presence in and around Port Dover, with OPP officers focusing on the safe movement of traffic.

The OPP say those going to the event should be aware of the potential for criminal activity associated with large gatherings of this nature and warn that the open display of any gang-related clothing or paraphernalia may place people at risk of being targeted by rivals.

The event lasts all day into the evening and includes live musical performances and vendor booths.

Halloween Horror Movies

Spooky season continues with more Halloween-themed events this weekend.

Horror movie lovers can attend a scary movie watch party at the Toronto Public Library Lillian H. Smith Branch, located at 239 College Street on Friday and Saturday.

On Friday at 6 p.m., the library is of course playing Friday the 13th, which is rated 18A.

On Saturday at 2 p.m. the library is playing the movie M3GAN, which is rated PG13.

The event is free with no registration required.

Boo! At the Barns

Families can enjoy Halloween early while supporting local businesses at this free event at Artscape Wychwood Barns on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This is the second annual Halloween-themed market at Artscape Wychwood Barns.

This year, the market will host 40 small businesses, there will be trick-or-treating with vendors, a costume contest, face painting, food trucks and giveaways.

GO Transit updates

Lakeshore East

Starting on Friday at 10 p.m., Lakeshore East rail service will be temporarily suspended until end of service on Sunday for infrastructure work.

GO shuttle buses will be replacing train service between the Durham College Oshawa, Whitby, Ajax, and Pickering GO stations, then express to Union Station bus terminal.

In addition, on Monday, Lakeshore East rail service will only run between Oshawa GO and Danforth GO station.

There will be no train service to Union Station and riders can use the TTC if travelling to and from Rouge Hill, Guildwood, Eglinton, Scarborough or Danforth GO stations.

Regular service will resume on Tuesday.

Stouffville

Stouffville rail service will only run between Old Elm GO and Kennedy GO station on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

There will be no Stouffville line train service to or from Union Station during this time.

Riders can use the TTC to travel between Kennedy GO and Union Station.

For riders looking for direct travel into Union Station on Monday, they can use the Richmond Hill GO train line in the morning and afternoon.

Regular service will resume on Tuesday.

Road closures

TCS Toronto Waterfront Marathon

Various road closures will be in effect for this marathon starting on Saturday to accommodate the pre-event set-up at the finish line area.

Closures for Saturday starting at 7 a.m.:

Bay Street; from Dundas Street West to Queen Street West

Hagerman Street; from Elizabeth Street to Bay Street

Elizabeth Street; from Dundas Street West to Hagerman Street

James Street; from Albert Street and Queen Street West

Albert Street; from Bay Street to James

These streets will reopen on Sunday at 9 p.m.

Additional road closures will be in effect for this event starting Sunday beginning at 4 a.m. to accommodate the various races.

For a detailed list of closures click here.

Closures for Sunday from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.:

Lake Shore Boulevard is fully closed (east and west) from Windermere Avenue to Bathurst Street

Exceptions include the following locations: Eastbound curb lane on Lake Shore Boulevard West from Windermere Avenue to Oarsman Drive to allow access to the Boulevard Club, Royal Canadian Legion Access to HMCS York, Coronation Park, and Ontario Place shall be provided from Stadium Road Jameson Avenue eastbound off-ramp is scheduled to reopen at 12 p.m., for access to Exhibition Place



Gardiner Expressway Ramp Closures/Access on Sunday beginning at 4 a.m.:

Eastbound:

Lake Shore Boulevard off ramp (west end) – remains open (Eastbound Lake Shore Boulevard closed at Windermere until 1:30 p.m.)

Jameson Avenue off ramp – closed (04:00-1:30 p.m.)

Jameson Avenue on ramp – no access until 1:30 p.m.

British Columbia Drive on ramp – no access from Lake Shore Boulevard until 1:30 p.m.(access available from Exhibition Place)

Spadina Avenue off ramp – remains open (Spadina Avenue off ramp exit gate will be opened to allow cars to enter on to the eastbound Lake Shore Boulevard)

Rees Street on ramp – remains open

Bay Street on ramp – remains open

Jarvis Street on ramp – under construction

Westbound:

Lake Shore Blvd off ramp (west end) – remains open

Lake Shore Blvd on ramp (west end) – remains open

South Kingsway off ramp – remains open

Jameson Avenue on ramp – remains open (access from southbound Jameson only until 1:30 p.m.)

Dunn Avenue off ramp – remains open

Spadina Avenue on ramp – Access to Gardiner remains open, Lake Shore closed (4 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.)

Spadina Avenue off ramp – Access to Spadina Avenue open, Lake Shore closed (4 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.)

York Street on ramp – remains open, access from north of Lake Shore up until 1:30 p.m.

Yonge Street/Bay Street off Ramp – closed (6 a.m.- 4:30 p.m.)

Jarvis Street off ramp – remains open

Jarvis Street on ramp – remains open

Lake Shore Boulevard (east end) – remains open

Adelaide and Yonge intersection closure

Since earlier this week until 11 p.m. on Friday the intersection of Adelaide Street West and Yonge Street will be fully closed to motorists and cyclists to allow construction crews to accelerate TTC streetcar track installation.

Once the full closure is completed on Friday night, the intersection will re-open and Adelaide Street will remain reduced to one shared travel lane.

Adelaide and York Street intersection closure

Beginning Monday until mid-December, the intersection of Adelaide and York Streets will be fully closed to traffic for TTC construction.

This intersection was to be fully closed for six weeks starting Wednesday, November 1, however the closure date has been advanced to provide crews with more space in the work zone to help manage complexities related to relocating underground utilities. Once the full closure is completed, the intersection will re-open and Adelaide Street West will remain reduced to one shared lane.

During both full intersection closures, the streets around the intersection will be open to local traffic only. Pedestrian access will be maintained at all times throughout construction. The City will deploy Traffic Agents and Paid Duty Officers to help manage traffic in the area. Signage will be placed in advance to advise people driving and cycling of traffic changes during the intersection closures.

The City anticipates that construction to install TTC tracks between York and Victoria Streets will be completed by spring 2024. Lanes will re-open on Adelaide Street, between York and Victoria Streets as crews complete sections of track.

Ongoing closures

Kingston Road and Lawrence Avenue is down a single lane in all directions for construction, until the end of October.

Broadview Avenue, from Danforth Avenue to Pretoria Avenue, is closed to vehicles until October 25, for TTC streetcar tracks replacement at Broadview Station.

Southbound Bayview Avenue is closed from Rosedale Valley Road to River Street from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly, until early January.

In Brampton, northbound Main Street is closed from Queen Street to Nelson Street, until December for watermain replacement.

Southbound on Broadview Avenue remains closed from south of Danforth Avenue to Gerrard Street, until the end of November.

Dufferin Street Bridge has a full emergency closure for repair work and it’s expected to last into the fall.

Broadview Avenue, between Gerrard Street East and Danforth Avenue, will be closed to southbound traffic and reduced to one northbound lane until November to replace TTC streetcar tracks.

Teston Road in Vaughan will be closed between Pine Valley Drive and Weston Road until the end of the year for road reconstruction and bridge work.

Queen Street is fully closed to traffic between Bay and Victoria Streets to accommodate work on a new station for the Ontario Line subway. The closure is scheduled to last for at least four-and-a-half years, until 2027.

Lake Shore Boulevard West, from Rees Street to Spadina Avenue, is reduced to two lanes until May 31, 2024, for Enwave construction.

Military Trail is closed from Ellesmere Road to Highcastle Road for road rehabilitation and slope stabilization. The project completion date has been delayed until further notice.

Keele Street is reduced to a single lane about 100 metres north of Langstaff in Vaughan. Construction work is scheduled to finish later this year.

Northbound Yonge Street is reduced to one lane between Wellington and King Streets for TTC construction. The project is scheduled to continue into 2024.

