Waterfront marathon means numerous downtown road closures, TTC diversions

Participants in the TCS Toronto Waterfront Marathon. (Photo: TCS Toronto Waterfront Marathon)

By John Marchesan

Posted October 14, 2023 9:15 pm.

Over 25,000 participants will take to the streets of downtown Toronto for the annual TCS Toronto Waterfront Marathon on Sunday.

The race, which serves as both an Olympic and Boston Marathon qualifier, is also part of an initiative that has raised more than $50 million for charities supporting cancer research, Indigenous health, and 2SLGBTQI youth causes.

The event means a number of road closures and transit diversions throughout the downtown core for most of the day on Sunday.

Beginning at 6 a.m., Lake Shore Boulevard will be closed in both directions from Windermere Avenue to Bathurst Street, except for the eastbound curb lane on Lake Shore Boulevard West from Windermere Avenue to Oarsman Drive to allow access to the Boulevard Club.

As well, a number of on and off ramps to the Gardiner Expressway from Windermere Avenue over to Bay Street will be closed starting at 4 a.m. until at least 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

At 8 a.m. on Sunday, Bay Street will close to east and west pedestrian traffic from Lake Shore Boulevard to Dundas Street.

A full list of road closures can be found here.

All roads are expected to reopen by 9 p.m. Sunday

The road closures will also impact a number of TTC surface routes: 19 Bay, 64 Main, 65 Parliament, 72 Pape, 75 Sherbourne, 80 Queensway, 83 Jones, 92 Woodbine South, 94 Wellesley, 121 Esplanade-River, 202 Cherry Beach, 300 Bloor-Danforth Night Bus, 307 Bathurst Night Bus, 320 Yonge Night Bus, 501 Queen, 503 Kingston Road, 504 King
505 Dundas, 506 Carlton, 509 Harbourfront, 510 Spadina, and 511 Bathurst.

The marathon and half marathon start line location is at University Avenue between Dundas Street and Queen Street.

The 5-kilometre race will run up Bay Street to the finish line.

Marathon and half marathon participants and spectators will be able to cross Bay Street at Dundas.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Back-to-back hat tricks for Matthews as Maple Leafs improve to 2-0
Back-to-back hat tricks for Matthews as Maple Leafs improve to 2-0

Auston Matthews registered his second hat trick in as many games to open the season as the Toronto Maple Leafs thumped the Minnesota Wild 7-4 on Saturday. William Nylander added two goals and an assist,...

19m ago

Pro-Palestinian march in Mississauga calls for end of violence against people of Gaza
Pro-Palestinian march in Mississauga calls for end of violence against people of Gaza

Thousands gathered and marched in Mississauga as part of a pro-Palestinian demonstration on Saturday. The rally, organized by the Palestinian Youth Movement, saw supporters march down Burnhamthorpe...

3h ago

Canadian Israeli woman, missing since ambush at musical festival, has died: family
Canadian Israeli woman, missing since ambush at musical festival, has died: family

Family of a Canadian Israeli woman, who was missing since Hamas militants ambushed a music festival in southern Israel last Saturday, are dealing with the heartbreaking news she has died. Shir Georgy's...

6h ago

Ottawa working to get Canadians out of Gaza, announces plan for those in West Bank
Ottawa working to get Canadians out of Gaza, announces plan for those in West Bank

Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly says the federal government is still working to get Canadians out of the besieged Gaza Strip as the Palestinian territory braces for an expected ground invasion by...

1h ago

Top Stories

Back-to-back hat tricks for Matthews as Maple Leafs improve to 2-0
Back-to-back hat tricks for Matthews as Maple Leafs improve to 2-0

Auston Matthews registered his second hat trick in as many games to open the season as the Toronto Maple Leafs thumped the Minnesota Wild 7-4 on Saturday. William Nylander added two goals and an assist,...

19m ago

Pro-Palestinian march in Mississauga calls for end of violence against people of Gaza
Pro-Palestinian march in Mississauga calls for end of violence against people of Gaza

Thousands gathered and marched in Mississauga as part of a pro-Palestinian demonstration on Saturday. The rally, organized by the Palestinian Youth Movement, saw supporters march down Burnhamthorpe...

3h ago

Canadian Israeli woman, missing since ambush at musical festival, has died: family
Canadian Israeli woman, missing since ambush at musical festival, has died: family

Family of a Canadian Israeli woman, who was missing since Hamas militants ambushed a music festival in southern Israel last Saturday, are dealing with the heartbreaking news she has died. Shir Georgy's...

6h ago

Ottawa working to get Canadians out of Gaza, announces plan for those in West Bank
Ottawa working to get Canadians out of Gaza, announces plan for those in West Bank

Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly says the federal government is still working to get Canadians out of the besieged Gaza Strip as the Palestinian territory braces for an expected ground invasion by...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:48
Thousands turn out for pro-Palestine rally in Mississauga
Thousands turn out for pro-Palestine rally in Mississauga

Thousands of residents gathered in downtown Mississauga Saturday afternoon for a pro-Palestine rally. Nick Westoll reports.

3h ago

2:38
Evacuated Canadians return home from Israel
Evacuated Canadians return home from Israel

The first group of Canadians to be evacuated from Israel on military planes arrived at Pearson International Airport. Michelle Mackey reports on the emotional reunions and what evacuees want Canadians to know about the situation on the ground.

23h ago

2:41
Rare areola tattooing procedure offered in Ontario hospital
Rare areola tattooing procedure offered in Ontario hospital

A doctor at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial hospital has started a rare clinic that restores hope for patients with breast cancer. Faiza Amin reports on the physician performing areola tattooing.

2:47
Toronto garbage bin issues continue despite calls for fixes last year
Toronto garbage bin issues continue despite calls for fixes last year

The city has yet to hold Astral accountable for garbage bin disrepair, after council and former Mayor John Tory suggested more should be done to keep the receptacles in good working order. Mark McAllister reports.
2:24
'Shame on you': GTA woman's message to feds after fleeing Israel-Hamas war
'Shame on you': GTA woman's message to feds after fleeing Israel-Hamas war

As Canada begins evacuation flights out of Tel Aviv, one GTA woman is sharing how she got home on her own. Michelle Mackey has her message to the Canadian Government.
More Videos