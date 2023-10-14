Waterfront marathon means numerous downtown road closures, TTC diversions

Over 25,000 participants will take to the streets of downtown Toronto for the annual TCS Toronto Waterfront Marathon on Sunday.

The race, which serves as both an Olympic and Boston Marathon qualifier, is also part of an initiative that has raised more than $50 million for charities supporting cancer research, Indigenous health, and 2SLGBTQI youth causes.

The event means a number of road closures and transit diversions throughout the downtown core for most of the day on Sunday.

Beginning at 6 a.m., Lake Shore Boulevard will be closed in both directions from Windermere Avenue to Bathurst Street, except for the eastbound curb lane on Lake Shore Boulevard West from Windermere Avenue to Oarsman Drive to allow access to the Boulevard Club.

As well, a number of on and off ramps to the Gardiner Expressway from Windermere Avenue over to Bay Street will be closed starting at 4 a.m. until at least 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

At 8 a.m. on Sunday, Bay Street will close to east and west pedestrian traffic from Lake Shore Boulevard to Dundas Street.

A full list of road closures can be found here.

All roads are expected to reopen by 9 p.m. Sunday

The road closures will also impact a number of TTC surface routes: 19 Bay, 64 Main, 65 Parliament, 72 Pape, 75 Sherbourne, 80 Queensway, 83 Jones, 92 Woodbine South, 94 Wellesley, 121 Esplanade-River, 202 Cherry Beach, 300 Bloor-Danforth Night Bus, 307 Bathurst Night Bus, 320 Yonge Night Bus, 501 Queen, 503 Kingston Road, 504 King

505 Dundas, 506 Carlton, 509 Harbourfront, 510 Spadina, and 511 Bathurst.

The marathon and half marathon start line location is at University Avenue between Dundas Street and Queen Street.

The 5-kilometre race will run up Bay Street to the finish line.

Marathon and half marathon participants and spectators will be able to cross Bay Street at Dundas.