Emotional reunions at Pearson airport as Canadians arrive from Israel

Toronto’s Pearson airport was the scene of a number of emotional reunions on Monday as hundreds of Canadians arrive home from Israel following 10 days of war in the region.

“She looks tired, as I expected,” said Adi Waksman as she greeted her 86-year-old mother Mary who was evacuated from Tel Aviv. “But she looks good.”

Mary was one of 273 passengers aboard the fourth Air Canada repatriation flight that arrived at Pearson on Monday evening. Those flights are carrying Canadians and their families who fled from Tel Aviv to Greece via Canadian military planes in the wake of the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas militants.

Modya Silver’s daughters were on the same flight as Mary and he told CityNews their safe arrival marks the end of 10 days of fear and uncertainty for his family. His 18-year-old daughter Maayan studies in Israel and her younger sister was visiting when Hamas launched its surprise attack on Oct. 7.

“I’ve really been in a frozen state, completely numb,” their father said. “On the edge of crying constantly.”

Modya Silver reunites with his two daughters at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport on Oct. 16, 2023. Maayan Silver and her sister arrived in Canada 10 days after the Israel-Hamas war began. CITYNEWS/Michelle Mackey

Adi’s mother Mary lives near Tel Aviv and said, despite the ongoing violence plaguing the region, she misses her home and did not feel scared in Israel before she boarded a plane out of the country.

“I was born there, I served in the army, I went to school, and I love it,” Mary said, adding it was difficult having to leave family members behind. “It’s my upbringing.”

About her mother, Adi Waksman added, “her name is Mary, and in Hebrew it means to fight the good fight.”

Five Canadians have been confirmed dead and three are missing since militants stormed into Israel from the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip. The federal government says more than 10 Canadian Armed Forces flights have left Tel Aviv so far with more than 1,300 passengers on board.

The federal government said Monday, in addition to the flights leaving Greece, it has evacuated some Canadians by bus from the occupied West Bank. Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly confirmed the first group of Canadians had crossed safely into neighbouring Jordan.

Calls continue to grow louder for the Canada to demand a humanitarian corridor to allow foreigners to leave Gaza as the situation their worsens. There are currently around 300 Canadian Citizens, permanent residents and their families in Gaza who have registered with the Canadian government for assistance.

“Canada is working with partners to explore all options to secure safe passage of Canadian citizens, permanent residents and their families, from Gaza to Egypt through the Rafa border crossing,” reads a statement from Global Affairs.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday called on Hamas to immediately release hostages in Gaza. Canadian officials have declined to provide details about any potential hostages, warning that doing so could affect their safety

Both sides of the war have reported more than 4,000 dead since fighting began more than a week ago. The death toll is expected to rise further as Israel prepares for a seemingly imminent ground attack in Gaza.

Officials from Global Affairs Canada, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada and the Department of National Defence are expected to provide an update on the situation in the region on Tuesday afternoon.

With files from The Canadian Press