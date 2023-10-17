Palestinian ambassador warned Ottawa of rising tensions, urges Israel peace talks

Ambassador Mona Abuamara, Chief Representative of the Palestinian General Delegation, participates in an interview in her office in Ottawa, on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press

Posted October 17, 2023 2:09 pm.

Last Updated October 17, 2023 2:26 pm.

OTTAWA — The Palestinian ambassador to Canada says she warned Ottawa six months ago that rising tensions in the region were going to explode into violence.

Mona Abuamara, the chief representative of the Palestinian General Delegation to Canada, said in an interview that Israel’s far-right government has made it harder to work toward peace.

Abuamara said she’s deeply disturbed by the recent bloodshed in the region, where more than 4,000 people have died on both sides of an escalating conflict.

It began when Hamas killed hundreds of Israelis in brazen attacks on Oct. 7, with Israel retaliating by firing rockets into the Gaza Strip and cutting off water, food and electricity from the territory. 

Abuamara said Canada should support a ceasefire and push Israel to work toward Ottawa’s long-standing policy of a two-state solution.

Israel insists it is trying to clear out Hamas’s leadership in the Gaza Strip to prevent terrorist attacks and says it’s not targeting civilians, but the United Nations has said the current siege violates international law.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 17, 2023.

Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Sixth Canadian dead in wake of Hamas attack in Israel
Sixth Canadian dead in wake of Hamas attack in Israel

The federal government says a young woman believed to have been taken hostage during the Hamas attack in Israel more than a week ago is the sixth Canadian death in the war. Foreign Affairs Minister...

2h ago

Email regarding removal of Islamic Heritage Month display at Markham library prompts call for investigation
Email regarding removal of Islamic Heritage Month display at Markham library prompts call for investigation

A Markham Public Library (MPL) employee is speaking out after an email was sent out to all employees suggesting they remove Islamic Heritage Month displays as the National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM)...

17m ago

Toronto police identify victim, name suspect in fatal west-end stabbing
Toronto police identify victim, name suspect in fatal west-end stabbing

Toronto police have identified a woman found stabbed to death at a west-end home and named the man accused of killing her. Police were called to the area of Davenport Road and Uxbridge Avenue, south...

3h ago

Accused in London, Ont., attack says he felt 'urge' to hit Muslim family members
Accused in London, Ont., attack says he felt 'urge' to hit Muslim family members

The man accused of killing four members of a Muslim family in an alleged act of terrorism is telling a jury he felt an "urge" to hit them with his truck after seeing them walking on a sidewalk in London,...

1h ago

